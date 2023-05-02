Turns out the back of the hammer might not just be for pulling out nails and minds are blown

Videos

Next time you’re doing a bit of DIY – stick with us, please – and you happen to pick up your hammer, then you might want to keep this in mind.

Because it turns out the back bit (can you tell we’re home improvement experts?) isn’t just for pulling nails out. Oh no …

Mind blown.

The video was originally posted by @sidneyraz on TikTok which promises no end of life hacks and tips and tricks (and you can find it on TikTok here) and on Twitter here!

til, all those finger bruises could have been avoided 🤯 — Sitesh Shrivastava (@siteshps) May 1, 2023

Think he nailed it !! — Ginny Vee (@GinnyVeeMusic) May 1, 2023

Except not everyone was buying it.

Wouldn’t that only work for long nails? — Jagger McSwagger (@artbyatlas0) May 1, 2023

How tf would you aim it if you’re not doing it the other way??? I’d like to see him do a straight line of nails using this method — lil uwuski (@lil_uwuski) May 1, 2023

Next, show us how to repair the 2 holes the claw end made in the wall. Thanks! — Hoaxster (@Hoax24560423) May 1, 2023

This, probably.

Ummmmmm this doesn’t seem like it’s an actual use, but more like a fun discovery. — Default-Setting (@RearViewGone) May 1, 2023

Source TikTok @sidneyraz Twitter @KevinSvenson_