This fairground operator’s farewell payoff makes each ride so much scarier for them – and funnier for us

This fairground ride looks scary enough already, frankly, but the operator’s finely honed farewell payoff just as he hits the ‘go’ button takes it to the next level of terrifying.

Hilarious. Unless you’re the one on the ride, obviously.

The clip went wildly viral on Reddit after it was shared by Medium_Gap7026 and these are our favourite things people said about it.

“Hold on, there’s something wrong with the meddula oblongata”. Lol.’

Fetlocks_Glistening ‘Plot twist: He just straight up killed all those people.’

Viridianscape ‘Funniest euthanasia machine operator third year in a row.’

LtCmdrData ‘This guy is terrible at his job. He has forgotten something every single time! Unbelievable!’

MegaWaffle- ‘That fourth one killed me: ‘OHHH MYYY GOOODDDD!!!!’

fliberdygibits

And finally, this, from the ‘serious face department’.

‘I don’t want to be a wet blanket, but this is bad. I work in amusement ride safety, and a panicky rider is not a logical rider. ‘If people believe they are in legitimate danger they will find ways to do things that are really dangerous – defeat restraints, position their bodies in way that cause real harm, etc. I understand he’s trying to have fun but … I’ve seen some things.’

jwilcoxwilcox

Source Reddit u/Medium_Gap7026