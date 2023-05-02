Rishi Sunak’s good luck message for Stockton Town FC must be the most awkward thing you’ll see today

Entertainment

The MP for Stockton South, Matt Vickers, was very excited ahead of the town’s football club Stockton Town FC facing Derbyshire’s Long Eaton in the play-off finals. He asked the PM to send them a good luck message – and Rishi Sunak agreed.

Here’s how that looked.

A message for @stockton_townfc from @RishiSunak ahead of todays Northern Premier League playoff final. Good luck boys – everyone is right behind you! #UTA pic.twitter.com/vVqmCd8qFR — Matt Vickers MP (@Matt_VickersMP) April 29, 2023

via Gfycat

We’re totally convinced that the PM knew what he was talking about. Other people, though – they were a little more sceptical.

1.

This impression of the PM is superb Who is it ? https://t.co/zFP75uphmJ — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 30, 2023

2.

It’s like watching Obama – such cool, effortless communication pic.twitter.com/owHRGBzzPO — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) April 29, 2023

3.

4.

"Yeah, straight to camera, PM. And don't forget to sound like one of those young, hip voters you've just I.D suppressed at this election… " — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 29, 2023

5.

A Brit trying to be American 😁😁😁 https://t.co/ppOJWEfbYd — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) April 29, 2023

6.

This is one of the most painful things I've ever watched pic.twitter.com/4H0xbR9aPH — Jack Mendel ✍️ 🗞️✡️ (@Mendelpol) April 29, 2023

7.

8.

9.

Sweet mother of Christ. I may have found my Room 101. https://t.co/DWiGDtGhHD — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 30, 2023

10.

You know the way cats sometimes eat grass to make themselves sick? This video is that for humans.#WhenTheCringeIsTooStrong pic.twitter.com/bJNZTnIG07 — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺🇺🇦🌎🐟FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) April 29, 2023

11.

Is this a hostage video? — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) April 29, 2023

12.

Nooo !

It's Sunak – pretending to be one of the lads. https://t.co/P93l5UsnlM — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) April 30, 2023

13.

WTF is Pinocchio the little wooden boy talking about now?! pic.twitter.com/9RlwbhCPbD — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) April 29, 2023

14.

I’ve only just seen this. It’s fucking hilarious. I wish I’d written it pic.twitter.com/qxMSPqX8f0 — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) May 1, 2023

15.

Why does Sunak always sound like he’s addressing a group of Year One students, whatever the topic?pic.twitter.com/UWJKOlXEGj — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) April 29, 2023

16.

Rishi Sunak knocking every The Apprentice application video right out of the park here https://t.co/FbX4zTKiDh — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) April 30, 2023

17.

Sorry, what in the name of all things holy is this? Is it a Jackanory episode for people who have also just consumed a container ship full of magic mushrooms? pic.twitter.com/ta13aKK8jW — Brendan May (@bmay) April 29, 2023

The video reminded Happy Toast of a certain classic comedy moment.

"Great, he's kicked the ball. Now the balls' over there. That man has it now. That's an interesting development. Maybe he'll kick the ball. He has indeed.." pic.twitter.com/FHzZeOvmu5 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) April 29, 2023

And here it is.

As for Stockton Town, they lost on penalties.

