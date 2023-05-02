Entertainment

Rishi Sunak’s good luck message for Stockton Town FC must be the most awkward thing you’ll see today

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 2nd, 2023

The MP for Stockton South, Matt Vickers, was very excited ahead of the town’s football club Stockton Town FC facing Derbyshire’s Long Eaton in the play-off finals. He asked the PM to send them a good luck message – and Rishi Sunak agreed.

Here’s how that looked.

via Gfycat

We’re totally convinced that the PM knew what he was talking about. Other people, though – they were a little more sceptical.

The video reminded Happy Toast of a certain classic comedy moment.

And here it is.

As for Stockton Town, they lost on penalties.

