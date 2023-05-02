Victoria Hervey said anti-monarchists should be arrested just in case they protest at the coronation – only 9 responses you need

News

We have to confess we haven’t come across Lady Victoria Hervey since she appeared on Channel 5’s The Farm – anyone? – way back in the day and if this latest appearance on GB News is anything to go by, we’ve really been missing out.

The former ‘It Girl’ and reality TV regular was on hand to talk about King Charles’ imminent coronation, and the prospect of it being disrupted by anti-monarchy protestors. And her solution was, well, eye-opening to say the least.

Aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey tells GB News: "If I was in charge of this coronation, I'd arrest all… those… people that would be protesting… I would put them all in jail like pre coronation." I mean even my jaw is on the floor at this point. pic.twitter.com/DvKEJvuG90 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 1, 2023

Extraordinary scenes. And these 9 people surely say it best.

1.

At this point in history, having an aristocracy in one's country is like having a piss stain on the living room carpet. It's profoundly embarrassing every time you notice it, and a source of mortification should the neighbours ever see. https://t.co/bxkCCptFyy — Mike Stafford (@faithfulpundit) May 2, 2023

2.

Previous pearls of wisdom from Lady Hervey have included the advice to homeless people to "go somewhere warm like the Caribbean where they can eat fresh fish all day." https://t.co/2ShEoQveGN — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 2, 2023

3.

Everybody got something to say about Robespierre, but if England had him in the 18th Century we'd have at least been spared this shit in 2023. https://t.co/aRMlBnFvhL — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) May 2, 2023

4.

Another example of the fundamental importance of inherited privilege. Had Lady Victoria Hervey been born into a household in Manningham, we could never have been given these glorious insights into her mind palace. https://t.co/VHQ7EFdNDv — THE SECRET TORY – KBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 2, 2023

5.

An aristocrat wants to arrest anyone showing dissent? Cool, I’ve been perusing the plans for a fine piece of French design that can make use of English steel pic.twitter.com/SSjWBiAdzK — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) May 2, 2023

6.

Literally spent several days living with her on C5 reality show – The Farm. Just not plugged into the real world at all ….entitlement stamped through her https://t.co/MXsytlRSUl — terry christian (@terrychristian) May 2, 2023

7.

The English aristocracy showing they are in a class of their own when it comes to inherited stupidity https://t.co/A2NE2tSGrh — Martin Flanagan (@Martin_Flanagan) May 1, 2023

8.

What you are seeing here is what a lot of self styled aristocrats actually think. The curtain is drawn back – this is what they think – or rather – an excuse for thinking. https://t.co/59JJvNzTft — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 2, 2023

9.

Normal stuff on a normal channel https://t.co/Uc1OMCokoM — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) May 2, 2023

Source Twitter @Otto_English