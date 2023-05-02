Kevin Bacon’s ‘first draft’ of Paint It Black is barely one degree from perfection

Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon has, for several years, been teaming up with Kevin Bacon to produce a segment on The Tonight Show, called First Drafts of Rock.

Some of their popular re-drafts have included Lola by The Kinks, Free Fallin’ by Tom Petty and Should I Stay or Should I Go? by The Clash.

The premise is explained in the title, and the first draft rewrites are always both very funny and expertly performed.

The most recent edition features the Rolling Stones classic Paint It Black – sort of.

The wig is terrible, but the impression is spot on. Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.

1.

This made me love Kevin Bacon even more. 😂

anta

2.

All jokes aside, THAT IS A FREAKING AMAZING IMPRESSION OF JAGGER!! I had no idea Bacon had that in him!

Tanner Lambdin

3.

Me thinking this was the actual song at first. 😂

Malena Garza

4.

He got the moves like Jagger. 💯

Jolly G

5.

The myth, the legend…the Bacon! 😅

JohnnyFishfingers

6.

Gonna tell my kids this is Jagger.

Torktumlarn

7.

That’s Mock Jagger.

ThatsJustJoJo

8.

Bacon nailed it. How he kept a straight face is incredible 😁

angelabrinkley525

Louis Morgan had this totally relatable comment.

The word paint has lost all meaning.

BONUS – Here’s their ‘first draft’ take on Lola.

READ MORE

Jimmy Fallon’s impression of Trump practising his Nobel Prize acceptance speech is spot on

Source @fallontonight Image Screengrab