The invitation to pledge allegiance to the King has gone down exactly as you’d expect – 28 right Royal rejections

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 2nd, 2023

The latest reports on the cost to the country of the upcoming coronation of Charles III estimate it at around £250 million – largely due to the security bill, but the upkeep of the gold coach, hefty crowns and silk garments can’t be doing anything to rein in the bill.

It’s not going down well during a cost of living crisis.

With widespread objections to the cost – as well as polling showing a great deal of apathy to the event, this suggestion might not have been as thoroughly thought through as it could have been.

These are the words the public are being invited to say.

“I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law – so help me God.”

It got exactly the reception you’d expect – and these tweets say it all.

