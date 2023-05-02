The invitation to pledge allegiance to the King has gone down exactly as you’d expect – 28 right Royal rejections

Celebrity

The latest reports on the cost to the country of the upcoming coronation of Charles III estimate it at around £250 million – largely due to the security bill, but the upkeep of the gold coach, hefty crowns and silk garments can’t be doing anything to rein in the bill.

It’s not going down well during a cost of living crisis.

Every penny of this royal farce should come out of Charles’ own pocket if he wants the pomp so much. — Chris Daw KC (@crimlawuk) April 30, 2023

The £250m for the Coronation is the same as the funding for 40,000 school places. Or enough to fund Food Banks for 5 years, or enough to fund healthcare for 80,000 people. It is a colossal waste for one old mans vanity and one he could use his £1.8bn wealth to fund. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 1, 2023

With widespread objections to the cost – as well as polling showing a great deal of apathy to the event, this suggestion might not have been as thoroughly thought through as it could have been.

These are the words the public are being invited to say.

“I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law – so help me God.”

It got exactly the reception you’d expect – and these tweets say it all.

1.

2.

Also you always have to say goodbye back to us when we say goodbye at the end of 'Pointless'. https://t.co/rU0c5jFxOz — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 30, 2023

3.

Can't believe we're expected to swear allegiance to Season 7 of The Crown. — Helen Kingston (@kingstonwrites) April 30, 2023

4.

Forgive me if I don’t pledge blind allegiance to all the heirs of a family that produced Prince Andrew https://t.co/pNjMstsqjN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 30, 2023

5.

Swear At The King has interactive potential – I can see the whole app in my head. https://t.co/1SIVeK85T0 — Rob Manuel 🚽 (@robmanuel) April 30, 2023

6.

This is the kind of shit the West loves to pretend North Koreans have to do, but in real life https://t.co/4EIMByo72B — Luna Oi! 👁 UK/USA Expert/Human Rights Watcher 👁 (@LunaOi_VN) April 30, 2023

7.

I pledge allegiance to the striking Nurses, Jr Doctors, Care Workers, Teachers, Rail Workers, Civil Servants… ALL THE USEFUL PEOPLE. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/oaQDjUlM6y — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) April 29, 2023

8.

9.

"Have YOU sworn allegiance to a sovereign that wasn't your fault? Our agents are waiting to take your call now!" pic.twitter.com/7p8ATa4MbC — David (@PermaConfused) April 30, 2023

10.

The Coronation’s not for me

Watch it if you must

The only pledge on my TV

Is for wiping off the dust pic.twitter.com/o0xCiEj1MA — Henry Normal (@HenryNormalpoet) May 1, 2023

11.

i have sworn allegiance to one king and one king only: https://t.co/FJJuoWOJ5C pic.twitter.com/Jhcu5YsnxC — kiara 🦋| married to mish (@uwerebeatiful) April 30, 2023

12.

Instructions unclear. I'm now sworn to these https://t.co/hsPNZs38Eu pic.twitter.com/4KTjn04f9v — Jamie Shenanigans ⚔️Knight of the Spaniel 🐕⚔️ (@DrJSherrington) May 1, 2023

13.

Public invited to swear their allegiance as king is crowned | King Charles coronation | The Guardian. What planet are these people on? I won’t be “swearing allegiance” to a monarch, any more than I’d swear allegiance to my dentist. https://t.co/nhaOmyjuy8 — PeteMilford pro EU Woke Blob (@gullssinceaboy) April 30, 2023

14.