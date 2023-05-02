32 examples of real infrastructure that wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi film

Pics

It would appear that the line between what we see in sci-fi movies and what we encounter in real life is becoming increasingly blurred.

Twitter user Kane has been sharing examples of real-life architecture and infrastructure which wouldn’t look out of of place in a mind-bending modern sci-fi film.

The examples are often rather beautiful and at times oddly scary.

See what you think…

infrastructure that looks like sci fi 1/ liquid natural gas tanker pic.twitter.com/2UNOjnZoYc — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

3/ adaptive optics observatories pic.twitter.com/4hs8dJ3gLA — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

4/ Tokyo Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel pic.twitter.com/FyLWq61aAg — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

5/ The Air Force Test Center anechoic chambers pic.twitter.com/0k9HAPn81t — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

6/ bucket wheel excavators pic.twitter.com/d3rB5k8AG3 — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

7/ the R/P FLIP, a ship that flips pic.twitter.com/pilU39fg3h — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

8/ semi submersible heavy lift vessels pic.twitter.com/H0HUvrlyKc — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

9/ concentrated solar plants (this actually appears in Bladerunner 2049) pic.twitter.com/Z3dTXBvVLD — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

10/ the Royal Ontario Museum pic.twitter.com/E8wiVdHP0k — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

11/ AREVA Chalon nuclear reactor factory pic.twitter.com/4uNYNsl9WQ — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

12/ elevator testing facilities pic.twitter.com/HGDpa80GJy — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

13/ AT&T Long Lines building pic.twitter.com/gAmXzSJvi0 — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

15/ the Compact Muon Solenoid detector pic.twitter.com/hrlKWu2GdX — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023

16.