32 examples of real infrastructure that wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi film
It would appear that the line between what we see in sci-fi movies and what we encounter in real life is becoming increasingly blurred.
Twitter user Kane has been sharing examples of real-life architecture and infrastructure which wouldn’t look out of of place in a mind-bending modern sci-fi film.
The examples are often rather beautiful and at times oddly scary.
See what you think…
1.
infrastructure that looks like sci fi
1/ liquid natural gas tanker pic.twitter.com/2UNOjnZoYc
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
2.
2/ neutrino detector pic.twitter.com/tcF09bhvwM
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
3.
3/ adaptive optics observatories pic.twitter.com/4hs8dJ3gLA
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
4.
4/ Tokyo Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel pic.twitter.com/FyLWq61aAg
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
5.
5/ The Air Force Test Center anechoic chambers pic.twitter.com/0k9HAPn81t
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
6.
6/ bucket wheel excavators pic.twitter.com/d3rB5k8AG3
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
7.
7/ the R/P FLIP, a ship that flips pic.twitter.com/pilU39fg3h
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
8.
8/ semi submersible heavy lift vessels pic.twitter.com/H0HUvrlyKc
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
9.
9/ concentrated solar plants (this actually appears in Bladerunner 2049) pic.twitter.com/Z3dTXBvVLD
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
10.
10/ the Royal Ontario Museum pic.twitter.com/E8wiVdHP0k
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
11.
11/ AREVA Chalon nuclear reactor factory pic.twitter.com/4uNYNsl9WQ
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
12.
12/ elevator testing facilities pic.twitter.com/HGDpa80GJy
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
13.
13/ AT&T Long Lines building pic.twitter.com/gAmXzSJvi0
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
14.
14/ Google’s quantum computer pic.twitter.com/JA56Ee6bCa
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
15.
15/ the Compact Muon Solenoid detector pic.twitter.com/hrlKWu2GdX
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023
16.
16/ the “Z Machine” x-ray source pic.twitter.com/a55wzp8XDV
— Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 12, 2023