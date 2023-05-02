The takedown of this bigoted Christian’s nail bar complaint was hands-down magnificent
Early days we know but leading contender for comeback of the week is already a runaway hot favourite.
It’s a response to this bigoted Christian who wanted recommendations for a nail bar more in common with them ‘spiritually’, apparently. And it got just the response they deserved.
Mega oof.
And here are just a few of the things people said after it was shared by yeezee93 on Reddit.
‘They really hammered the point home here.’
-_G0AT_-
‘Ma’am, this is what we call a society. You may possibly experience some people who are just a little bit different from yourself. I believe Saudi Arabia may be more your speed.’
Spring-Breeze-Dancin
‘I like how they add, “seems logical” at the end. There’s nothing logical about caring what religion the nail person believes 😂’
AgentEndive
“I only want someone who shares my religion to touch my cuticles”
‘The very definition of privilege.’
Action-a-go-go-baby
Source Reddit u/yeezee93