This World Indoor Skydiving Championships routine is blowing everyone away

Entertainment

We’ve watched this clip of Polish skydiver Maja Kuczyńska‘s routine at the World Indoor Skydiving Championships so many times, we know all the moves now. We know them – and we know we could never do them.

This is absolutely next-level stuff.

@kuczynska.maja My routine for world championships 2023! Definitely my favorite so far :))) ♬ original sound – kuczynska.maja

We’re relieved to see the warning message about not trying it, because we’d hate to see any of you hopping into your home wind tunnel and pulling a muscle.

This is the verdict of TikTok – including, we must point out, Cirque du Soleil. The actual Cirque du Soleil.

1.

Wait whaaaaat 🤯

cirquedusoleil

2.

That was INCREDIBLY IMPRESSIVE 👏👏 Just wow 😳.

Zach Pincince

3.

I feel like this is what I’ve always wanted synchronized swimming to look like.

thestressedbirb

4.

Why did no one tell my that dancing in the air was a valid career path?

healing

5.

This should be an olympic sport.

Hange’s Sister

6.

Are you here to tell me people are able to do things on purpose inside one of those things?

hey I just met you

7.

My toxic trait is thinking I could absolutely slay this.

IEKalleeUS

8.

If you ever get into a tornado you’re all set bro.

summer

9.

If I didn’t know this was a wind tunnel, I’d have thought it was a Sims glitch 🤣.

🍄

PicklePrince had a thought.

This needs to be done in actual free fall from 25k ft.

Maya gave this response.

Check out my other videos! 🥰

So, we did.

READ MORE

People are simply blown away by this indoor skydiving ‘Freddie Mercury’

Source @kuczynska.maja Image Screengrab