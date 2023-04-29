17 of the most bafflingly banal articles from r/SlowNewsDay

News

Who doesn’t love a good slow news day? Apart from desperate journalists, obviously. We’d much rather have not much going on than the current ‘The world is about to implode’ news vibe.

But it must have been really slow for these posts from Reddit’s r/SlowNewsDay forum to get attention.

1. Still thinking about the waste



(Via)

2. It’s in the ‘being a baby’ job description



(Via)

3. “He’s not going to sell many ice-creams going at that speed.”



(Via)

4. She has a point, tbf



(Via)

5. Princess Dihama



(Via)

6. Wait till Joe Wicks gets wind of this



(Via)

7. Ran out of milk?



(Via)

8. They stuck their neck out for that one



(Via)

9. Botulism seasoning



(Via)