This Tory MP said she had lots of facts but didn’t want to ‘get into that’ and it perfectly sums up politics today

For a snapshot of the state of politics today – or a large part of it, anyway – look no further than Conservative MP Rachel Maclean’s appearance on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night.

In particular, this 19 second clip in which Maclean – the minister of state for housing and planning, apparently – was keen to tell everyone that she absolutely had all the facts.

She just didn’t want to talk about them.

Rachel Maclean is having an absolute disaster today. Is any government minister performing these days? pic.twitter.com/ZYmNCy3C6b — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 27, 2023

‘My point is … I have no point.’

Here’s a slightly longer clip for added context, but it really doesn’t make it any better. Quite the reverse, in fact.

Conservative MP Rachel Maclean says “Let’s be honest about this,” then isn’t honest. Lisa Nandy tears apart her remarks, and still Maclean doubles down – how utterly vile #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/Vkb65Hh6Tl — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 27, 2023

Extraordinary scenes.

Nandy a class act there.

The Tory scrambling through her papers & failing to find figures – absolutely not on top of her brief.

Woeful. — DeanMorrison 🇺🇦🇪🇺#FBPE #RejoinEU (@BarumDean) April 27, 2023

Might be the first time we see a political party substitute their MP half way through the show. — andrew bunch (@Andrewbunchlfc) April 27, 2023

Oh good heavens she’s a MINISTER?? Is there no one left? — James Connolly 🔸 (@jc_maximus) April 27, 2023

We are living in the era of populism and post truth sadly — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) April 27, 2023

And here was another memorable Maclean moment from the same Question Time last night.

“It’s nothing to do with Brexit” Discussing whether the nation should accept being poorer, the Conservatives’ Rachel Maclean says the government is focused on reducing inflation and growing the economy#bbcqt https://t.co/U1XMbjGKbg pic.twitter.com/IHJO0S0YKR — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 27, 2023

