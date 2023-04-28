Politics

This Tory MP said she had lots of facts but didn’t want to ‘get into that’ and it perfectly sums up politics today

John Plunkett. Updated April 28th, 2023

For a snapshot of the state of politics today – or a large part of it, anyway – look no further than Conservative MP Rachel Maclean’s appearance on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night.

In particular, this 19 second clip in which Maclean – the minister of state for housing and planning, apparently – was keen to tell everyone that she absolutely had all the facts.

She just didn’t want to talk about them.

‘My point is … I have no point.’

Here’s a slightly longer clip for added context, but it really doesn’t make it any better. Quite the reverse, in fact.

Extraordinary scenes.

And here was another memorable Maclean moment from the same Question Time last night.

Source Twitter @BestForBritain