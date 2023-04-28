This magic trick goes from ‘what?’ to ‘WTF?’ in 7 seconds flat

Entertainment

Late contender for magic trick of the week – not exactly a regular feature on these pages, admittedly – is this.

It’s a clip from a Jonathan Ross show which has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s fair to say it escalates quickly, it escalates very quickly indeed.

Didn’t see that coming (and nor did the rodent). Not for nothing was it shared in the corner of Reddit called ‘oddly terrifying’.

‘I’ve watched ‘The Prestige” enough times to know that the poor guinea pig is now squashed flat in a spring trap under the box.’

marmaladecorgi ‘Yeah, he doesn’t eat it on stage, he eats it when he gets home.’

shayen7 ‘I didn’t know Paul McCartney does magic tricks.’

vinssent1 ‘Fooled me only the first time, which is enough if watching it live.’

beh0ld

Source Reddit u/Ihadtosubscribe