An old clip of Sting hearing his song murdered is 15 seconds of excruciating secondhand pain

Celebrity

It only takes 15 seconds to appreciate how much Sting did not enjoy a cover of his song, Every Breath You Take, which he was forced to endure at the Polar Music Prize in Sweden, back in 2017.

Puerto Rican music legend José Feliciano was born blind, so won’t have known his performance got a less than rapturous reaction. This is what TikTok users had to say about it.

1.

He looks like he’s getting a colonoscopy

Tony Cascio

2.

Yea, Sting’s poor heart aches alright…the cringe is big with this one.

ChristianMetatron

3.

He managed all the right notes, just not necessarily in the right order.

Dave

4.

I was available to sing if this was the expectation 😂.

Tray Tracy

5.

This is the funniest thing I have seen all day 😂😂😂😂

Ty_Walker3

6.

Hold it together Sting.

Flashback ♥️ Attack 80sTribute

7.

I loved Jose Feliciano years ago but maybe he needs to have a rest from singing.

Lyndall Arnold

8.

Damn. And he had to endure four minutes of that and smile like he enjoyed it.

Dolbrich

9.

Great composure 👏👏

AnotherTablespoon

10.

He’s truly the king of pain here.

rdrd2022

11.

This was hard for me to watch. Imagine how he felt.

Sibrine_India

12.

Did he even listen to the original?

Jon Mattox

Finally, a pun from TikTok user Craig.

He looks Stung. Someone call The Police.

That’s as painful as the singing.

You can watch even more of Sting’s obvious discomfort and supreme effort to be polite in the full version here.

READ MORE

‘Every Breath You Take’ In A Minor Key Is Even More Stalker-y

Source @britishmusichistory Image Screengrab