Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Welcome to the weekend – and, for some, a long weekend at that. What better way to get it all started than by having a break and a look at what made us laugh this week?

As always, give your faves a follow.

What goes quick? A duck from New Zealand — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 24, 2023

I have good news and bad news. pic.twitter.com/eFEZVeB1T7 — Robert Welch II (@RobertIIW) April 25, 2023

This was seemingly accomplished by eliminating the math department. pic.twitter.com/sIyvqxgijJ — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) April 26, 2023

Y'all, I'm a teletherapist and my dog just popped up in session looking all professional and shit pic.twitter.com/sbsooJOWzf — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 22, 2023

INVENTOR OF ELECTRIC BICYCLES: what if an eleven year old could go as fast as cars — Swim Jeans 👖 (@ShortSleeveSuit) April 26, 2023

Weird…the ChatGPT warnings are the same ones I have on my hinge profile… pic.twitter.com/XdyPzbkw3h — Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) April 25, 2023

The middle aged version of fuck, marry, kill pic.twitter.com/RTwKT49odh — joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 24, 2023

If you mute the word 'woke' you have a much nicer experience on Twitter. Though you will also miss tweets about Ewok ears and wok engravers. And you'll miss this tweet too of course. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 27, 2023

WAYS TO SECURE YOUR SHOE WITHOUT TYING THE SHOELACES 1. Heavy strapping covering your shoe and leg

2. Ask someone to hold your shoe in place

3. A liquid solution that congeals around your foot in the shoe

4. Train your foot to grow after shoe is on Those are the 4 main options — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) April 22, 2023

I actually feel bad for kids who grow up having access to unlimited knowledge. It used to be so easy to lie. When I was a kid someone told me they went to the same synagogue as Sonic the Hedgehog, and honestly I didn't have enough information to dispute that. — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) April 25, 2023

if you stagger up to random people and ask WHAT YEAR IS THIS they assume you're a time traveller and they give you free pants, follow me for more life hacks — flappy 🐥 (@funflaps) April 25, 2023

