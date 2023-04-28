People are suggesting titles for Liz Truss’s new book – 19 bestsellers

Celebrity

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the bookshop, along comes another political publication likely to be as packed with redrafted history as Matt Hancock‘s spectacularly unsuccessful Pandemic Diaries.

ICYMI — Liz Truss is writing a book… Playbook asked Westminster for title suggestions My mole says Truss has been in contact with publishers over a tome that is "more manifesto than autobiography" pic.twitter.com/29Qi3QdJu8 — Eleni Courea (@elenicourea) April 27, 2023

Apart from newspapers wanting to savage it, we’re not sure who might be in the market for such a thing, Not these people, certainly.

Exclusive glimpse of Liz Truss' new book. pic.twitter.com/4lRQ7ZmuNd — ЅΙÐЅΙΧΤУŦОŮŖ (@ZXretroXX) April 27, 2023

Handy new volume to keep in the toilet, in case you run out of loo paper… https://t.co/xuWSD8swZ0 — Justin Bellinger (@justinbellinger) April 27, 2023

Times Radio’s Matt Chorley asked tweeters to suggest titles.

BRACE BRACE Liz Truss is writing a book. Your suggested titles please… — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) April 27, 2023

We hope she goes for one of these.

1.

Trussterfuck — Dom Joly (@domjoly) April 27, 2023

2.

Honey I Shrunk the Quid https://t.co/mm0PsVOnvJ — Zak (@ZG1999_) April 27, 2023

3.

4.

Diary of a Nobody https://t.co/1zL2c1yIhk — Natasha Clara Kuhrt (@NKuhrt) April 27, 2023

5.

6.

Around Number 10 in 49 Days — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) April 27, 2023

7.

That. Was. A. Disgrace. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) April 27, 2023

8.

Unicorn Economics – an expert's guide — mark polden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@marcusveniquis) April 27, 2023

9.

An English woman who went up a stock market but came down an overdraft. — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🌹 (@baratheongirl) April 27, 2023

10.