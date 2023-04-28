Christoph Waltz’s epically grumpy Guardian Q&A is a fabulously funny read

Celebrity

The fabulous actor Christoph Waltz – from Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and many others – has done a Q&A with the Guardian and it might be our favourite one ever.

Big words, obviously, but it turns out Waltz doesn’t suffer fools – or foolish questions – gladly, and it’s magnificently grumpy stuff.

Waltz was answering reader questions and here’s just one of his answers, as shared by @Mark__Nixon__ over on Twitter.

Christoph Waltz is answering questions for Guardian readers and is destroying everyone who dared to ask. pic.twitter.com/uPd4pmhFxx — Mark Nixon (@Mark__Nixon__) April 27, 2023

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

You can read the whole thing over at the Guardian here.

And the fun didn’t just stop in the Q&A – there was plenty of joy to be had in the reader comments too, many of whom had also interviewed Waltz.

And this reader’s tale, from thereverendtoo, was a particular delight.

‘Years ago I interviewed CW for FHM and peppered him with some appallingly feeble questions. He absolutely rinsed me, took me to the cleaners, batting off my pathetic attempts at humour with some glorious, arid-dry returns. Never missed a beat, a real virtuoso performance. ‘Just before the end of our allotted half-hour, he stonewalled my terrible cowboy/German car dealership gag (the one with the ‘Audi, partner’ punchline), then asked how much longer we’d need to go on. ‘By this time I was actually beginning to enjoy my humbling (or so my memory assures me), so I hung around on the phone when our time was up and then listened to him slate me to his PR. ‘Don’t blame him one bit.’

And finally, here is Waltz back in the day talking about Nigel Farage (which is referred to in the piece).

