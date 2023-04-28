17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 17 of our favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘My wife is a nurse and this is her lunch box’



(via)

2. ‘My kids just told me they’ve been putting fruit stickers under our kitchen cabinet for six years’

(via)

3. ‘My girlfriend, attempting to use Siri to add olive oil to our shopping list’



(via)

4. ‘Picked my brother up from LAX today’

(via)

5. ‘A little note for the next owners’

(via)

6. ‘A man proposing, featuring a baby hippo’

(via)

7. ‘A Report Card my friends 2nd grade students made for her 😂’

(via)

8. ‘Menstruation for the coronation’

(via)

9. ‘The queue for coffee this morning was ridiculous’

(via)