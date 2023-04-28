13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Celebrity

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the funniest and most brutal that went viral this week.

1. ‘America, F–K YEAH!’

2. ‘Outfoxed!’

3. ‘This exchange is why it’s hard to leave twitter for good’

4. ‘Kay Burley 1, James Cleverly 0’

Burley, “You say, coming over on a small boat is illegal.” Cleverly, “Yes.” Burley, “So why don’t we arrest them?” Cleverly, “Because.. because.. uh uh uh.. the.. the.. the..” pic.twitter.com/Tr8mxLvQNn — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 27, 2023

5. ‘Remainer Mind Virus’

It is completely impossible to exaggerate the imbecilic absurdity of these people now… pic.twitter.com/17TMUIzZFH — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) April 27, 2023

We asked a hundred people to give a reason why Brexit is such a complete cluster fuck. You said… Remainer Mind Virus… pic.twitter.com/WbqrBv350q — Irritated llama (@Irritatedllama) April 27, 2023

6. ‘Wrong Said Fred’

SUNDAY APRIL THE 23RD, TURN OFF YOUR MOBILE & IF POSS REMOVE THE BATTERY. THE GOVT ‘ALERT’ IS I BELIEVE NOT TO BE TRUSTED. ITS INTENDED TO MAINTAIN A SENSE OF FEAR AND HARVEST YOUR INFO. @TheFreds @RishiSunak — Richard Fairbrass (@RealFairbrass) April 22, 2023

Fully agree.

Richard and all his supporters should turn off & dismantle all their devices and, because you can’t be too careful, NEVER turn them back on 👍 https://t.co/5smhlVz2wc — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) April 22, 2023

7. ‘Sometimes Twitter can still be good’

