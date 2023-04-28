Celebrity

13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

John Plunkett. Updated April 28th, 2023

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the funniest and most brutal that went viral this week.

1. ‘America, F–K YEAH!’

(via)

2. ‘Outfoxed!’

(via)

3. ‘This exchange is why it’s hard to leave twitter for good’

(via)

4. ‘Kay Burley 1, James Cleverly 0’

(via)

5. ‘Remainer Mind Virus’

(via)

6. ‘Wrong Said Fred’

(via)

7. ‘Sometimes Twitter can still be good’

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2