A fascinating list of wildly different products manufactured by the same companies

When we were young we always found it a little bizarre how Wall’s not only made ice cream but also manufactured sausages. Likewise, how could Cadbury not only make chocolate, but also have room in their factory to make Smash instant mashed potatoes?

It turns out that there are many companies making products which, on the surface, seem to have very little (if anything) in common.

On Twitter, Robert Komaniecki noticed that the Japanese company Hitachi have a lot of bases covered in their product range…

Me: I need a "personal massager"

Hitachi: No problem, here's our Magic Wand. Anything else?

Me: You wouldn't happen to know where I can get a 20-ton industrial crawler excavator would you?

Hitachi: You're not gonna believe this pic.twitter.com/IPvNHjYduD — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) March 21, 2023

[Ad] Ladies! Take your satisfaction to new heights with the Hitachi ZXV1400 Treaded Excavator! 🥵🥵 only $112,000.00, diesel not included. Link in bio! pic.twitter.com/dZA3QtnzmE — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) March 22, 2023

Other Twitter users were quick to share other examples of companies which cater to a very wide and disparate customer base. Here are some of our favourites…

1.

Me: I need a new fridge

Honeywell: We gotchu here's our fridge lineup

Me: Nice! You wouldn't also know where I can find the world's highest performing Quantum Computer?

Honeywell: You're not gonna believe this pic.twitter.com/tFnNssusNg — Behemoth💜Queen (@Lisrolight) March 23, 2023

2.

Me, I need a giant 12 wheeled crane Liebherr: no problem. I'm also looking for an ultra high end refrigerator for my apartment Leibherr: here you go pic.twitter.com/tjIN0UUYWw — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD (@woodyspigroasts) March 23, 2023

3.

Me: I can't afford records, so I want to record the Top 40 off the radio instead.

BASF: No problem. Here's a tape. Anything else?

Me: Any idea where I can get an ozone convertor for my Boeing 777?

BASF: As it happens…….. pic.twitter.com/d2KxAHCAKD — spenders espadrilles (@jamjar74) March 23, 2023

4.

Me : I want a spy drone

Thales : here you are

Me : I also want a spy satellite

Thales : gotcha

Me : but how can I pay for this discreetly ?

Thales : pic.twitter.com/gdAIfoLlZS — Batounet de Poisson 🌐 (@Qraaal) March 24, 2023

5.

Hello, English Electric? I need a 3300hp diesel locomotive, a jet fighter and a fridge. pic.twitter.com/okDpWxcQai — Andy Elms (@aiyeethesquid) March 22, 2023

6.

me: hey do you guys have air conditioners? Mitsubishi: say no more fam me: say, do you know where I could get, like, a multirole jet fighter? And maybe a rally car too Mitsubishi: you aren't gonna believe this, just sign here me: okay can I borrow a pencil Mitsubishi: okay pic.twitter.com/0TvG0nm3gr — Len 🏳️‍⚧️ the raptor @ PCD (@LenKusov) March 22, 2023

7.

Me: I need a shotgun so I can defend myself from bears

Benelli: No problem, here's your shotgun

Me: You wouldn't happen to know where can I get a motorcycle?

Benelli: Say no more pic.twitter.com/uHBFTjIhyx — Atila el capo chupapiedras (@ValdejalonMemes) March 23, 2023

8.

Me: I need a keyboard

Yamaha: No problem, here's a bunch of them. Anything else?

Me: You wouldn't happen to know where I can get a motorcycle would you?

Yamaha: You're not gonna believe this — space junk (@sprayadhesive) March 21, 2023

9.

I need to sign a check and catch a wave. We've got you, fam. pic.twitter.com/LiPeE7zErO — Rock God (@TheHoustonWade) March 23, 2023

10.

Me: I want to light my house

General Electric: Sure thing, need anything else?

Me: Haha I'm good, not unless you can sell me something I can mount on the back of my SUV for when society collapses Mad Max-style

General Electric: Well now that you mention it pic.twitter.com/O6tawywM3M — bofu 🐀 (@BofuLikesStuff) March 22, 2023

11.

Hi Samsung! If I may, I need an air conditioning unit and an offshore platform built. pic.twitter.com/xfeIib6GWr — Tim Newman (@whitesundesert) March 22, 2023

12.

Me: Hey could I have some new tires?

Michelin: Yes, no problem, here’s 4 of them. Let us just install those for you.

Me: Thanks. Oh hey, while we’re waiting, do you know anybody who could recommend a really good restaurant around here.

Michelin: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/rrzJ3kKoE6 — Madison | Finn 🎀😈🦋 (@madifroggy) March 23, 2023

13.

Every Japanese company is like “they started out selling rice noodles in the turn of the century, became sucessful making tank cannons and airplane machine guns in WW2, and finally began developing their beloved electronics line in the 1980s” — a mesma coisa dita + uma vez capaz de te seduzir (@vvvorvvtorvitor) March 22, 2023

14.

Me: I'm looking for a sewing machine

Husqvarna: oh sure. Long-arm quilting? Computerized embroidery maybe?

Me: oh amazing, now I just need to pick up some new shoes on the way home.

H: We got you! Anything else?

Me: ummm a…motorcylce?

H: yep

Me: …chainsaw?

H: of course! pic.twitter.com/CCBzu7Tt3p — FireandFeathers (@lupinsandlaurel) March 24, 2023

15.

Me: I need a graphing calculator

Texas Instruments: Here you go, need anything else?

Me: You wouldn't happen to know where i can find an anti-tank launcher would you?

Texas Instruments: Yes pic.twitter.com/heQMM4coao — Sean081 (@Sean000081) March 22, 2023

Fascinating, funny and scary in equal measure.

