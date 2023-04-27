Twitter

A fascinating list of wildly different products manufactured by the same companies

David Harris. Updated April 27th, 2023

When we were young we always found it a little bizarre how Wall’s not only made ice cream but also manufactured sausages. Likewise, how could Cadbury not only make chocolate, but also have room in their factory to make Smash instant mashed potatoes?

It turns out that there are many companies making products which, on the surface, seem to have very little (if anything) in common.

On Twitter, Robert Komaniecki noticed that the Japanese company Hitachi have a lot of bases covered in their product range…

Other Twitter users were quick to share other examples of companies which cater to a very wide and disparate customer base. Here are some of our favourites…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Fascinating, funny and scary in equal measure.

READ MORE

15 maddeningly and pointlessly gendered products that really exist

Source Robert Komaniecki Image Robert Komaniecki