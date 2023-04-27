This delivery driver wasn’t taking any nonsense and (most) people loved them for it
This delivery driver has gone wildly viral on Twitter after they decided life was too short to put up with this kind of nonsense.
It was shared by @Imposter_Edits over on Twitter and, well, best have a watch for yourself (we’re both appalled and delighted there’s such a thing as Doorbell News – and that we’ve written about it).
Deserved, maybe treat people with a little decency. pic.twitter.com/vLjspjW8DM
— 🥀_Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) April 26, 2023
And most people – if not everyone – loved them for it. Here are just a few of the responses it prompted.
It is important to be polite and kind to people and show them respect.
— Bob Is Here To Explain (@ExplainThisBob) April 26, 2023
and while we are treating people with a little decency, let’s not forget that we have no idea what the world is like for the person receiving the package… I can think of a dozen reasonable reasons why I might ask for more info or react too slowly for a fedex delivery person.
— fink ☮️ (@finkitallright) April 26, 2023
It would be the abrupt WHAT DO YOU WANT that’s the problem here.
— InDeaDNA 🧬🤫 (@itsBentleyitch) April 26, 2023
Fed/Ex etc run their drivers pretty hard. She’s not there to fuckaround wasting time waiting for a guy to answer the door.
— John Firth 🇨🇦 (@johncfirth) April 26, 2023
Ian’s face when he found out why he had to pick up his pkg at FedEx. pic.twitter.com/AiAfxqkVPJ
— Bernice Saunders (@BestAuntieAlive) April 26, 2023
They’re both too salty for me.
— Bethany Thomas (@_bethany_thomas) April 26, 2023
“Delivery was attempted”
🤭
— Conscience Collective🆓 (@ConscienceColl) April 26, 2023
I’m a former mail carrier this brought me so much joy
— Burnttfout ✊🏾✊🏿 (@lombcast) April 26, 2023
To conclude …
I love this nobody got hurt version of fuck around and find out.
— Dan Miller (@thebeertruck) April 26, 2023
Source Twitter @Imposter_Edits