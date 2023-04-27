Twitter

The mounting fury of this bigoted troll is simply fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated April 27th, 2023

Here’s a Twitter exchange to make your day better, after former Big Brother contestant turned broadcaster Narinder Kaur talked about the St George’s Flag and how it has been hijacked by the far right on Good Morning Britain.

It prompted quite a response, quite a lot of it from exactly the sort of people she was talking about.

And we mention it because they included this person, whose mounting fury is a fabulously funny read, as shared by John Niven – @estellecostanza – on Twitter.

Our only disappointment is that it ended there.

Source Twitter @estellecostanza