The mounting fury of this bigoted troll is simply fabulous

Here’s a Twitter exchange to make your day better, after former Big Brother contestant turned broadcaster Narinder Kaur talked about the St George’s Flag and how it has been hijacked by the far right on Good Morning Britain.

‘I am proud to be British’ ‘Let’s get a new flag because that one is outdated.’ @narindertweets@iamtomskinner has claimed that he’s ‘proud’ to be English after receiving criticism for his post on Twitter celebrating St George’s Day. Are we ashamed to be English? pic.twitter.com/cn5RWRlFAX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 25, 2023

It prompted quite a response, quite a lot of it from exactly the sort of people she was talking about.

And we mention it because they included this person, whose mounting fury is a fabulously funny read, as shared by John Niven – @estellecostanza – on Twitter.

Our only disappointment is that it ended there.

“I do what normal people do and drink beer or shag my wife” — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) April 26, 2023

Ah, I love an old school Twitter drubbing. Been ages. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) April 26, 2023

Doesn’t he ever get upset by how many normal people are shagging his wife? — Scott Matthewman (@scottm) April 26, 2023

I think I’m one of the few ‘normal’ people that haven’t shagged his wife. I’m not saying it will never happen, ut I’d like to take her out to dinner and get to know her a bit first, see if we have anything in common etc. Also I would make sure to check all the cupboards first — CharlieFik (@FikCharlie) April 26, 2023

