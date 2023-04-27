Five stars to this street-food vendor’s showmanship – and another five for the comments

Entertainment

You don’t see chefs doing this every day – and it’s probably just as well, for the sake of restaurant ceilings. Check it out.

It was posted to r/nextfuckinglevel by u/floof_mcgenius, who added –

“I have no clue what he’s making but daaang his skills are legendary.”

How many of those ended up on someone’s window – or stuck up a tree? We can’t argue with the choice of subreddit – or that assessment of the chef’s skills, but we also have to doff a cap to the people behind these clever comments.

1.

When the pie hits your eye coz ’twas thrown by some guy, that’s amore!

cyruspanesri

2.

When he spins on the street, but you just want to eat, that’s amore!

Ratharyn

3.

When you just want your food, but here’s this fucking dude, that’s amore.

wafflesareforever

4.

When your dough caught a fly from that trip in the sky, that’s amore.

Independent-Bike8810

5.

When they roll out the dough, with a pin really slow, that’s a bore eh?

danarchist

6.

When the dough’s in his hand, but he ain’t got a pan, that’s amore!

Live-molasses

7.

When you’re earning your tips just by doing sweet tricks, that’s amore!

HooyahDangerous

Not everyone went down the amore route.

8.

But I just ordered a cheeseburger…

JekNex

9.

Hey, this is fast food, fast food.

Velbalenos

10.

Then you go to the next stall to get some dessert and it’s a Turkish ice cream guy.

AGVann

11.

the power of crust compels you

bumjiggy

This wasn’t technically about the dough wizard, but still …

When the moon hits your knees and you mispronounce trees, sycamore.

UncleTeel

Source r/nextfuckinglevel Image Screengrab