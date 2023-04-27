18 sick takedowns of the Telegraph’s ‘Remainer mind virus’ column

Politics

The Editor of the Sunday Telegraph, Allister Heath, has worked out who’s responsible for the woeful state of Britain – and it isn’t the government that’s been in power for 13 years.

Satire may as well take the rest of the year off as let’s face it…we’re not topping this pic.twitter.com/te3lgdUKTE — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) April 26, 2023

The phrase was far too good a prompt for Twitter’s funny people to ignore, and these are the pick of the crop. 1. [being dragged screaming towards the brain worm treatment ward]: pic.twitter.com/lWLRM1bzxx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 27, 2023

This is so far beyond parody the UK just announced a trade deal with it. pic.twitter.com/LubXc3IaHS — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) April 26, 2023

It is completely impossible to exaggerate the imbecilic absurdity of these people now… pic.twitter.com/17TMUIzZFH — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 27, 2023

Someone surely typed ‘peak ludicrous telegraph headline plus man who looks like he writes for the telegraph’ into an AI app to produce this image ? pic.twitter.com/K3VcKJuHKT — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) April 27, 2023

We asked a hundred people to give a reason why Brexit is such a complete cluster fuck. You said… Remainer Mind Virus… pic.twitter.com/WbqrBv350q — Irritated llama (@Irritatedllama) April 27, 2023

"OK, and is this 'institutional mind virus' in the room with you now, Allister?" pic.twitter.com/DDM0RC7PcE — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 26, 2023

I repeat my comment of a few weeks back. The vast majority of Telegraph comment pieces now are written in such a pitch that if someone sat next to you on the train and started saying it, you’d move seats. Maybe carriages. Possibly even trains. pic.twitter.com/7COvbyyu8I — . (@twlldun) April 27, 2023

9.