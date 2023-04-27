Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reasoning why people don’t cause climate change will have you hollering into next week

Politics

To the world of Marjorie Taylor Greene, where the conspiracy loving Republican congresswoman has been busy outing her theory why it’s definitely not people causing climate change – and why we shouldn’t do anything to try to stop it.

And it’ll have you hollering into next week.

Greene: People are not affecting climate change. You’re going to tell me that back in The Ice Age, how much taxes did people pay and how many changes did governments make to melt the ice? pic.twitter.com/KmTZV5PZ9q — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2023

One for the (ice) ages.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it on Twitter.

There’s a tree stump in the middle of a Louisiana swamp that is smarter than Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Holy shit, this is next level dumb.pic.twitter.com/sDyAenDtXM — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 27, 2023

People paid taxes during the ice age? — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) April 27, 2023

I'm surprised she even knew ice age existed!😆 — Ms.Lopez💙 (@LopezResists) April 27, 2023

She's talking about the movie. — Chicago Bears Fan 🏈, Pro Democracy, Pro Choice ♀️ (@HistoryTeachr61) April 27, 2023

Is it just me or does @RepMTG get stupider every day? 🤔pic.twitter.com/XXw4ydnbgu — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@piyushmittal) April 27, 2023

One wonders about the mental health of her constituents — Essenviews (@essenviews) April 27, 2023

Hillbilly NW Georgia.

She is not a mistake.

They are her and she is them. At this point, she’s got that job as long as she wants. — Jim Baow (@jimbaow) April 27, 2023

The mind boggles that such complete ignorance and utter stupidity is out there. Fmd. https://t.co/UZiqqe2ef5 — Jenny Frecklington-Jones #VoteYes ❤️💛🖤 (@JonesHowdareyou) April 27, 2023

Source Twitter @Acyn Image Unsplash shawnanggg