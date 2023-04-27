Lee Anderson lawsplaining to the Met Police commissioner is a most extraordinary watch – 13 arresting responses

Politics

You’ll already be aware of Conservative MP (and party deputy chair) Lee Anderson, who is paid £100,000 a year by GB News and thinks perfectly nutritious meals can be cooked for 30p a time.

We mention him again – with some reluctance – after he took Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to task in a Commons committee hearing and it’s today’s most extraordinary watch.

Mark Rowley(Metropolitan Police Commissioner) takes no nonsense from 30p Lee Anderson "You're making selective comments based on a partial understanding of the law… if people want to be personally offensive, then write it in newspapers, I'm not going to answer those questions" pic.twitter.com/dxcwPAXcy2 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 26, 2023

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

1.

It's always good to see Lee Anderson totally owned

Here is Lee Anderson being totally owned#Toriesout293 #SunakOut184 #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/jkO8WhGrIj — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 26, 2023

2.

This is the standard of politician we have now. Lee Anderson showboating his mumbled ‘comedy’ about protestors, then being unnecessarily insulting. How on Earth did this bag of tits ever ascend to a position where he could sit on a select committee? pic.twitter.com/ZjNPkCwG7C — Moog (@a_toots) April 26, 2023

3.

Dickhead Dave down the pub personified https://t.co/metubASGZf — terry christian (@terrychristian) April 26, 2023

4.

The tale of the Village Idiot.

In 2019, Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, sent its village idiot to the village of Westminster.

The moral of this tale – put a blue rosette on a pig, it’s still a pig!pic.twitter.com/ipdsf79sW7 — Robert Sweeney 🌹💙 (@BobJSweeney) April 26, 2023

5.

Lee Anderson thinks he’s Judge Dredd pic.twitter.com/etws5MEtZz — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) April 26, 2023

6.

We can’t compare any of this tone to 1930s Germany though, because there’s absolutely no comparison, apparently. Anderson is utterly foul. pic.twitter.com/rpdJAQ5nn3 — Brendan May (@bmay) April 26, 2023

7.

30p Lee Anderson trying to play hardman, Mark Rowley put him right in his place. Tells him current bill hasn't come into power yet and more succinctly that he is making selective comments based on partial understanding of the law👇#ToriesOut293 #30pLeepic.twitter.com/PoM038Ns6v — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) April 26, 2023

8.

A masterclass in how not to act as an MP, or even a half decent human being. Mr Lee Anderson sullies Parliament.pic.twitter.com/TGymBVACYd — Robert Bob…. What is this nightmare? (@MrRobertBob1) April 26, 2023

9.

It's a measure of just how unpleasant, boorish, and downright bad at his job 30p Lee is that he'll make you side with a Metropolitan Police officer. https://t.co/VMMx5OajSI — RAClements (@RAClements3) April 26, 2023

10.

"Hello, Police? I'd like to report a… oh you're already on the scene" https://t.co/6Oidg3crdt — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 26, 2023

11.

Dreamt last night that Lee Anderson pretended to care about racism and misogyny in order to score some cheap points off a policeman. — THE SECRET TORY – KBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) April 27, 2023

12.

Lee Anderson behaving like a childish Internet troll. No interest in the facts or the freedom of people to protest – just there to make rude personal comments… utter tool https://t.co/FK50nPx34V — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 26, 2023

13.

Back from my hols to find a Marxist Police Chief, who believes in dancing policemen & rainbow coloured cars, BULLYING a much loved national hero.

Lee Anderson is a highly respected legal & dietary expert.

Trying to belittle Lee like this is APPALLING!😡pic.twitter.com/tQIzxK9Ztl — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 27, 2023

In three words …

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK