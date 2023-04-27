21 fabulous examples of ‘accidental surrealism’ to bemuse and entertain
Surreal pictures are one thing, but accidentally surreal pictures, well they’re on a whole different level entirely.
And these 23 are best in class, from the Facebook group Accidental Surrealism and the subReddit of the same name.
1 ‘Shhh!’
2. ‘Purrfect’
3. ‘Hair-raising’
4. ‘Mom, It’s Not A Phase’
5. ‘Don’t have nightmares’
6. ‘An Accidental Skyline’
7. ‘Dogoggles’
8. ‘It’s a sign’
9. ‘Sheeeeeet!’
10. ‘Fire Happened In My Town, Notice The “Fire Man” In The Smoke?’
11. ‘Hail In Crop Netting’
