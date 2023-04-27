21 fabulous examples of ‘accidental surrealism’ to bemuse and entertain

Pics

Surreal pictures are one thing, but accidentally surreal pictures, well they’re on a whole different level entirely.

And these 23 are best in class, from the Facebook group Accidental Surrealism and the subReddit of the same name.

1 ‘Shhh!’

2. ‘Purrfect’



3. ‘Hair-raising’

4. ‘Mom, It’s Not A Phase’

5. ‘Don’t have nightmares’

6. ‘An Accidental Skyline’

7. ‘Dogoggles’

8. ‘It’s a sign’

9. ‘Sheeeeeet!’

10. ‘Fire Happened In My Town, Notice The “Fire Man” In The Smoke?’

11. ‘Hail In Crop Netting’