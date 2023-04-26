Pink had the best response for a right wing troll who said her hips ‘weren’t child bearing’

Celebrity

We hadn’t come across Stew Peters before and we’re guessing you haven’t either.

The far right conspiracy theorist describes himself as an ‘American dissident’ and ‘post apocalyptic warlord’ on Twitter and has been compared to Andrew Tate and Alex Jones so that’s probably all you need to know.

Anyway, we mention him because he took time out from his busy schedule to take aim at Pink on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

So how the hell did she manage to bear these two then? They didn’t fall out of a fucking box of cornflakes mate. You’d be amazed at the number of women who have abdominals these days. pic.twitter.com/PaE2LvfaDk — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) April 26, 2023

And yet she has a child! Why are you hating on @Pink seriously? Stop making out like all women have to conform to certain body shapes. We come in all shapes and sizes. Pink is extremely athletic and she looks bloody amazing! Go take your hate somewhere else. — Emz (@EmzUnfiltered) April 26, 2023

Its called she works out 💪 I’m so tired of men who don’t know the inside of a gym claiming that women who do know how to work out are men . this needs to stop. Gentleman grow a Pair get the gym and find out what a good set of abs looks like. She rocks , I’ve had three children… — Wendy Lynn Myers (@wendylynnmyers) April 26, 2023

why do you even care? — Kyle Marcus (@KyleMarcus_) April 25, 2023

But no-one said it better than Pink herself.

Oh, Stewie . Stewie Stewie Stewie. You’ve got too much free time. 🤡 https://t.co/KcCWPeMYn0 — P!nk (@Pink) April 26, 2023

Boom.

No. They are fucking GORGEOUS hips!!!! 😍😍😍 — Gemma Robson #SaveMotherlandFortSalem (@GemmaR_1986) April 26, 2023

Indeed those are not "child-bearing" hips, those are "boss mom hips" ! 😜👏👍 My favourite female/mom artist by far ! 👏🦾 — Curious Carbon (@curioscarbon) April 26, 2023

Pink is a phenomenal vocalist and ace performer. More importantly, she's an exceptional mother. It's all in the hips. — VonPhul (@BaronVonPhul) April 26, 2023

Source Twitter @Pink