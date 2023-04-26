Celebrity

Pink had the best response for a right wing troll who said her hips ‘weren’t child bearing’

Poke Staff. Updated April 26th, 2023

We hadn’t come across Stew Peters before and we’re guessing you haven’t either.

The far right conspiracy theorist describes himself as an ‘American dissident’ and ‘post apocalyptic warlord’ on Twitter and has been compared to Andrew Tate and Alex Jones so that’s probably all you need to know.

Anyway, we mention him because he took time out from his busy schedule to take aim at Pink on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

But no-one said it better than Pink herself.

Boom.

