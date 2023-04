22 fantastic images that could be album covers

Pics

The Images That Could Be Album Covers Twitter account shares images from Reddit’s r/ImagesAlbum forum, and there are no Brownie points available for guessing what the theme of those images is.

Because we very much enjoy seeing their posts, we thought you might too – so we’ve gathered 22 favourites to give you a taste of what they do. The Reddit credits are in the replies to each tweet.

1.

pic.twitter.com/r0zQvygmV2 — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) April 3, 2023

2.

pic.twitter.com/dEMJvh7xnB — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) April 11, 2023

3.

pic.twitter.com/plXyTAGmSS — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) March 30, 2023

4.

pic.twitter.com/Q2ahj8jAMf — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) March 31, 2023

5.

pic.twitter.com/WKAUc1hUqC — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) March 28, 2023

6.

pic.twitter.com/IdLGjQlWkS — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) April 12, 2023

7.

pic.twitter.com/COk5U0t4fI — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) April 10, 2023

8.

pic.twitter.com/jcbO4qBPqQ — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) April 6, 2023

9.

pic.twitter.com/7cEjL5VEu7 — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) March 25, 2023

10.

pic.twitter.com/ARearZzD0i — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) March 31, 2023

11.