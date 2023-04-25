Turns out we’re not the only ones who struggle when this happens – 13 favourite responses

Life

To be file under ‘the most relatable thing we’ll see today’ comes this, a mobile screenshot which has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will surely become obvious.

It was shared in the corner of Reddit called r/me_irl – the ‘selfies of the soul’ – and, well, look.

And we’re very glad to know it’s not just us who struggles when this happens in the unlikely event that two people call us at once.

Here are our 13 favourite responses.

1. ‘I always “hold & accept”, then merge the call for maximum confusion and chaos.’

TheJANlTOR 2. ‘My gf and wife hate that.’

Action_Maxim 3. ‘I accept decline.’

wildyam 4. ‘I decline acceptance.’

Bob_Crypt 5. ‘Idek when the last time i saw this was… I need friends.’

Baecn 6. ‘I don’t even know what those mean, lol.’

dirschau 7. ‘When you’re in a call and get another one incoming.’

Ze__Medic 8. ‘Oh, no wonder I’ve never seen that, I get like one call a week max.’

dirschau 9. ‘I panick and hang up on everyone.’

ihate360 10. ‘I hold then decline.’

Ridiculous_Jason9 11. ‘You all get called? And twice at the same time too?!’

DeltaTimo 12. ‘I love how half the replies are “This is what I do in this situation” and the other half are “I’ve never received a phone call in my life”

Blandscaper 13. ‘And the other half are on Android.’

Floorspud

Source Reddit u/wonderbodri