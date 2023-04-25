Life

This ‘time billionaire’ thread went wildly viral and it’s a fascinating and moving read

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2023

Possibly we’re just feeling extra emotional today (more carbs! more coffee! more anything!) but there was something about this thread over on Twitter that hit us right in the gut.

In a (mostly) good way, we hasten to add.

It’s some musings by @SahilBloom on the concept of the ‘time billionaire’ and it’s going to stay with us longer than the few minutes it took us to read

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

And also this!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Follow @SahilBloom on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @SahilBloom