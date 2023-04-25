Politics

The takedown of this conservative ‘pro-lifer’ was simply everything

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2023

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Tom Fitton before and just in case you haven’t either, he’s the president of something called Judicial Watch, a ‘conservative foundation [which] fights for accountability and integrity in law, politics and government’.

Anyway, we mention him because of this exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter, and really rather fabulous it is too.

And here it is again in full, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Mega oof.

President, Judicial Watch. Fact checker. “Expert” (These are my personal views only!) LATEST BEST SELLER BOOK: A Republic Under Assault: http://judicialwatchbook.com