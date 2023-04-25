The takedown of this conservative ‘pro-lifer’ was simply everything

Politics

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Tom Fitton before and just in case you haven’t either, he’s the president of something called Judicial Watch, a ‘conservative foundation [which] fights for accountability and integrity in law, politics and government’.

Anyway, we mention him because of this exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter, and really rather fabulous it is too.

This exchange is why it’s hard to leave twitter for good. pic.twitter.com/Hhdh64ozzI — LALegault @newsie.social (@LALegault) April 23, 2023

And here it is again in full, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Mega oof.

usually you get dunked IN the lake not dunked BY the lake — Poor Rich (@RichBeingRich) April 25, 2023

Superior, it’s said, never gives up her dead. — David Thurston 🎄❤🎄 (@ThurstonRomance) April 25, 2023

A lake that burns — Thor Wolpert 🇨🇦 (@thorwolpert) April 24, 2023

Anyone who knows, knows that you don’t mess with @LakeSuperior and expect to come out on top. The lake wins every time, without doubt 👍🤓 — Cam Holmstrom (@CamHolmstrom) April 24, 2023

President, Judicial Watch. Fact checker. “Expert” (These are my personal views only!) LATEST BEST SELLER BOOK: A Republic Under Assault: http://judicialwatchbook.com