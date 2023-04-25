These rally spectators were about 3 seconds from disaster – and it’s heartstopping stuff

Videos

Thank you to Kaur Pärna – @pepeshm6udwrc, who regularly shares exciting clips from the world of racing, for posting this short video of a rally in Croatia.

Be prepared to have palpitations.

Almost literally heartstopping. Not our hearts – but that guy in the hi-viz, for sure.

TikTok users had a lot to say about it.

They all seem like every step they take is a serious effort for them.

Pycharm

They probably can hear the speedster getting closer by the second 😁

Federico Gacho

Thank God for the woman with the whistle.

Ant

Jesus Christ-That’s Jason Bourne 👀

Apple User629966

Riskiest spectator sport.

misstaffycat

Was that one of those Just Stop Oil guys??😳😳

Creatip

Big guy’s like DON’T TELL ME WHAT TO DO… 😳

Emma Peasant

And that’s the last time Croatia hosts a WRC race.

Deni

The real question is, why did it take the spectator to move him but security couldn’t move him? Literally saving lives.

Wayne Hiscock

The_Janchrist had an observation.

They could have just laid down flat on the ground to avoid the flying car 🤣

Cool. You go first.

Source @pepeshm6udwrc Image Screengrab