These rally spectators were about 3 seconds from disaster – and it’s heartstopping stuff
Thank you to Kaur Pärna – @pepeshm6udwrc, who regularly shares exciting clips from the world of racing, for posting this short video of a rally in Croatia.
Be prepared to have palpitations.
@pepeshm6udwrc #rallycroatia #wrc #stupid #rallyfans #disaster #motorsport #lucky #mad #dumbwaystodieedit #wrcmotorsport #wrcrally #fyp #foryoupage #trending @World Rally Championship ♬ Dumb Ways to Die – Tangerine Kitty
Almost literally heartstopping. Not our hearts – but that guy in the hi-viz, for sure.
TikTok users had a lot to say about it.
They all seem like every step they take is a serious effort for them.
Pycharm
They probably can hear the speedster getting closer by the second 😁
Federico Gacho
Thank God for the woman with the whistle.
Ant
Jesus Christ-That’s Jason Bourne 👀
Apple User629966
Riskiest spectator sport.
misstaffycat
Was that one of those Just Stop Oil guys??😳😳
Creatip
Big guy’s like DON’T TELL ME WHAT TO DO… 😳
Emma Peasant
And that’s the last time Croatia hosts a WRC race.
Deni
The real question is, why did it take the spectator to move him but security couldn’t move him? Literally saving lives.
Wayne Hiscock
The_Janchrist had an observation.
They could have just laid down flat on the ground to avoid the flying car 🤣
Cool. You go first.
READ MORE
The video of this near miss is the most terrifying thing we’ve watched today
Source @pepeshm6udwrc Image Screengrab