One stunning Judge Judy moment is a glorious lesson in the importance of proof
Judge Judy was a reality show in which former Family Court Judge Judith Sheindlin would rule on disputes between parties as though it were a real court.
In one episode, Arturo Gonzalez wanted his ex-girlfriend, Oseneth Young to pay the balance of more than $3,000 she owed him for a car. She argued that he had only asked for $1,225 for it, so she didn’t owe him anything.
Here’s how that played out.
They got her ass in 4k lmaoo pic.twitter.com/rqIPHXQSnh
— Lance (@Bornakang) April 23, 2023
Well played, Arturo. Tweeters couldn’t quite believe that twist.
1.
You did good representing yourself if Judy is giving you compliments https://t.co/CxCOq8Bf8K
— Oak Man Leigh (@chadav3lli) April 24, 2023
2.
Video : 10 megabits
Beatin your ass in court: Priceless https://t.co/ShZzjaCFeQ
— SHILOH (@shilohkaleel) April 24, 2023
3.
The twist at the end when it's slowly dawning on me "is this going to be the twist- no, surely not!" Cinematic. https://t.co/4XB9yMMlg9
— Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) April 24, 2023
4.
Oseneth out here wasting everyone's time https://t.co/tF5ioFkF5D
— WeBackOutside Chicharito (@StoneyHustle) April 24, 2023
5.
Never seen Mama Judy so proud! pic.twitter.com/1CKkggTLDv
— Some kind of Fancy Machine (@Kashiegame) April 24, 2023
6.
— Biggy Gaming© (@BiggyGaming) April 23, 2023
7.
Idk how people just lie like that. How you gon go on national TV knowing you're on video signing that contract https://t.co/JXy3hy4DOD
— Thomas O'Malley™ (@Thomas_OMalley2) April 24, 2023
8.
A whole video of her signing a contract and she still couldn’t remember??? pic.twitter.com/GVLVT3fZSn
— ℍℝℙℍℝℂ (@y2k_breezyyy) April 23, 2023
9.
Same measures should be taken when entering into a new relationship https://t.co/nKn8FRI8LI
— NK⭕️SANA (@SWAGGBOYKEEZY) April 24, 2023
Oseneth doesn’t quite take the prize for Stupidest Judge Judy Moment.
This one is a Judge Judy classic also pic.twitter.com/gNSkOZ1Okd
— Blizzy✭✊ (@BlizzyB_) April 24, 2023
READ MORE
Someone thought they’d witnessed a takedown of the Secret Barrister – they hadn’t
Source @Bornakang Image Screengrab