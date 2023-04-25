One stunning Judge Judy moment is a glorious lesson in the importance of proof

Entertainment

Judge Judy was a reality show in which former Family Court Judge Judith Sheindlin would rule on disputes between parties as though it were a real court.

In one episode, Arturo Gonzalez wanted his ex-girlfriend, Oseneth Young to pay the balance of more than $3,000 she owed him for a car. She argued that he had only asked for $1,225 for it, so she didn’t owe him anything.

Here’s how that played out.

They got her ass in 4k lmaoo pic.twitter.com/rqIPHXQSnh — Lance (@Bornakang) April 23, 2023

Well played, Arturo. Tweeters couldn’t quite believe that twist.

1.

You did good representing yourself if Judy is giving you compliments https://t.co/CxCOq8Bf8K — Oak Man Leigh (@chadav3lli) April 24, 2023

2.

Video : 10 megabits

Beatin your ass in court: Priceless https://t.co/ShZzjaCFeQ — SHILOH (@shilohkaleel) April 24, 2023

3.

The twist at the end when it's slowly dawning on me "is this going to be the twist- no, surely not!" Cinematic. https://t.co/4XB9yMMlg9 — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) April 24, 2023

4.

Oseneth out here wasting everyone's time https://t.co/tF5ioFkF5D — WeBackOutside Chicharito (@StoneyHustle) April 24, 2023

5.

Never seen Mama Judy so proud! pic.twitter.com/1CKkggTLDv — Some kind of Fancy Machine (@Kashiegame) April 24, 2023

6.

7.

Idk how people just lie like that. How you gon go on national TV knowing you're on video signing that contract https://t.co/JXy3hy4DOD — Thomas O'Malley™ (@Thomas_OMalley2) April 24, 2023

8.

A whole video of her signing a contract and she still couldn’t remember??? pic.twitter.com/GVLVT3fZSn — ℍℝℙℍℝℂ (@y2k_breezyyy) April 23, 2023

9.

Same measures should be taken when entering into a new relationship https://t.co/nKn8FRI8LI — NK⭕️SANA (@SWAGGBOYKEEZY) April 24, 2023

Oseneth doesn’t quite take the prize for Stupidest Judge Judy Moment.

This one is a Judge Judy classic also pic.twitter.com/gNSkOZ1Okd — Blizzy✭✊ (@BlizzyB_) April 24, 2023

READ MORE

Someone thought they’d witnessed a takedown of the Secret Barrister – they hadn’t

Source @Bornakang Image Screengrab