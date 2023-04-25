Entertainment

One stunning Judge Judy moment is a glorious lesson in the importance of proof

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 25th, 2023

Judge Judy was a reality show in which former Family Court Judge Judith Sheindlin would rule on disputes between parties as though it were a real court.

In one episode, Arturo Gonzalez wanted his ex-girlfriend, Oseneth Young to pay the balance of more than $3,000 she owed him for a car. She argued that he had only asked for $1,225 for it, so she didn’t owe him anything.

Here’s how that played out.

Well played, Arturo. Tweeters couldn’t quite believe that twist.

Oseneth doesn’t quite take the prize for Stupidest Judge Judy Moment.

