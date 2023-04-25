17 outrageous times the packaging promised so much more than it delivered

Pics

There’s a corner of Reddit with the rather fabulous name of ‘Non Functional Slack Fill’ which is full of examples of packaging which promise more – so much more – than it delivered.

And it doesn’t get much more outrageous than these 17 eye-opening examples.

1. ‘Biggest let down I’ve had in a while’

(via)

2. ‘Only Function Here Is To Trick You Into Thinking It’s A Bottle’

(via)

3. ‘Does This Count?’

(via)

4. ‘This Bamboozling Package’



(via)

5. ‘Not Buying This Kind Of Box From Michaels Again’

(via)

6. ‘Why Do You Have To Play Me Like That?’

(via)

7. ‘Bath Bombs’

(via)

8. ‘The Solar Panel Of My Flashlight Came Off And Reveals A Block Of Concrete To Make It Feel More Well-Built And Heavy’

(via)

9. ‘Buoyancy’



(via)