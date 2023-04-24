Politics

There’s not enough facepalm in the world for this Tory MP’s hot take on climate change

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 24th, 2023

Now that Nadine Dorries has dedicated her time to her own talk show and a newspaper column – in the Daily Mail, of course – you could be forgiven for worrying about who will do her day job …posting really stupid comments on Twitter.

Luckily, there’s still John Redwood.

Here he is solving the NHS bed shortage.

Not to mention his solution to the yearly water shortage.

And, of course, the HGV driver shortage was solved*, thanks to this suggestion.

*Spoiler alert – it wasn’t.

He recently turned the full weight of his intellect to the matter of climate change .

Don’t you just hate it when you wake up and the climate has gone? Tweeters had one or two things to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

To pop the cherry on the cake, Redwood had got the year wrong.

While Colin the Dachshund had some other Frost-related data. Lord Frost, that is.

