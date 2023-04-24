There’s not enough facepalm in the world for this Tory MP’s hot take on climate change

Politics

Now that Nadine Dorries has dedicated her time to her own talk show and a newspaper column – in the Daily Mail, of course – you could be forgiven for worrying about who will do her day job …posting really stupid comments on Twitter.

Luckily, there’s still John Redwood.

Here he is solving the NHS bed shortage.

Not to mention his solution to the yearly water shortage.

And, of course, the HGV driver shortage was solved*, thanks to this suggestion.

*Spoiler alert – it wasn’t.

He recently turned the full weight of his intellect to the matter of climate change .

Don’t you just hate it when you wake up and the climate has gone? Tweeters had one or two things to say about it.

1.

Explaining the difference between climate and weather to John is like explaining gravity to a chicken. Or John. https://t.co/lka1fv0ywO — THE SECRET TORY – KBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) April 23, 2023

2.

Tell me you know nothing about Climate Change in one Tweet [Tory MP Edition] https://t.co/BjEOHMoaiP — Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) April 23, 2023

3.

One of our climates is missing. https://t.co/iyA2dAHVXQ — Neil Friday McGourty (@Mcgourty22N) April 23, 2023

4.

I blame the EU. — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) April 23, 2023

5.

Astonishing dumbness of the "snow proves there's no such thing as global warming" variety.#ClimateCrisis https://t.co/6vsij0qC6f — I Am Incorrigible (@ImIncorrigible) April 23, 2023

6.

It's just a waste of valuable typing time to find out what words mean, isn't it? — RichNeville (@RichNeville) April 23, 2023

7.

Yes, we have no climate,

We have-a no climate today. — Charles Thyme (@CharlesHThyme) April 23, 2023

8.

When I see tweets like this I genuinely click to the bio to check if it’s a parody or not. Staggering stupidity from someone who is actually elected by society to shape our country’s laws. https://t.co/3bgedNxJGx — Dr Andrew O'Malley 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@OMalleyFife) April 23, 2023

9.

This is amazing- Tory MP literally lamenting unusually extreme weather and thinks that disputes climate change 😂😂 https://t.co/zLE7Nsqd19 — Ash Stronge (@ashstronge) April 23, 2023

10.

Jesus H Chris, this chump is supposed to be one of the Tory Party's "intelligentsia"! I guess all things are relative when you're up against Lee Anderson, Andrea Jenkins, and Gillis. https://t.co/I6RXgw181v — 🇺🇦 John Robie 🇪🇺🔶🇪🇺 #FBPA #FBPPR (@FanaticRealist) April 23, 2023

11.

This MUST be a spoof account. https://t.co/HHw7Z3dzyr — Dr Hywel Owen (@hywelowen) April 23, 2023

12.

Ah, it's the weekend intern who does the weather/climate tweet. Good morning! How's the A-level revision going? — Phillipe Floppe (@PFloppe) April 23, 2023

To pop the cherry on the cake, Redwood had got the year wrong.

This tweet is king of speaking before googling. April 2021 was the one that was frosty widely. Dear oh dear 😂 https://t.co/A2VTT1nuv7 — MetJam (@MetJam_) April 23, 2023

While Colin the Dachshund had some other Frost-related data. Lord Frost, that is.

I'd heard there'd been a very damaging frost. pic.twitter.com/cb5az73Mwz — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) April 23, 2023

