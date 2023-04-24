This Chuckle brothers song gag took on a life of its own and it’s today’s funniest, loveliest thing

Celebrity

The great Moose Allain – @MooseAllain on Twitter – went viral today (for about the millionth time) with his rather fabulous Chuckle Brothers gag …

🎶 Any way the wind blows doesn’t really matter to me, (to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you) 🎶 The Chuckle Brothers Sing Queen — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 24, 2023

And his Barry and Paul (and Freddie Mercury) joke obviously caught the imagination because people ran with it – they really ran with it – sending Chuckle Brothers trending and in the process coming up with today’s funniest, loveliest thing.

Here are our 23 – 23! – favourites

1.

🎶If there’s anything that you want

If there’s anything I can do

Just call on me and I’ll send it along

With love, from me to you

(To me) To you

(To me) To you

(To me) To you 🎶 The Chuckle Brothers sing the Beatles — Stuart (@aforlornhope) April 24, 2023

2.

🎶Rudy, a message to you (to me, to you, to me, to you)🎶 — TheDweeb🦒 (@thedweebster) April 24, 2023

3.

🎶 more than a woman, more than a woman to me, (to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you)🎶 The Chuckle Brothers sing the Brothers Gibb — Ian Stuart 💙 (@ianmstuart) April 24, 2023

4.

Nothing compares to you (to me, to you)

The Chuckle Brothers sing Sinead O’Connor — Jo Browse (@Lemontreemydear) April 24, 2023

5.

🎶 Well there was a time when you let me know

What’s really going on below

But now you never show that to me (to you, to me, to you, to me, to you), do ya?🎶 The Chuckle Brothers Sing Leonard Cohen — David Nicol (@DJ_Nicol) April 24, 2023

6.

🎶 Tommy can you hear me?

Can you feel me near you?

Tommy can you see me?

Can I help to cheer you?

Ooooh Tommy

Toyou,

Tommy,

Toyou,

Tommy🎶 The Chuckle Brothers sing The Who! — Paul Murphy (@murphy_pr_kent) April 24, 2023

7.

It means nothing to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, oh Vienna.

The Chuckle Brothers sing Ultravox. — Mark Whitehouse (@Markwh61) April 24, 2023

8.

U2 (ME2, U2, ME2, U2, ME2, U2, ME2)

Fronted by Bono Chuckle — Paul Murphy (@murphy_pr_kent) April 24, 2023

9.

🎶You do something to me (to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you) 🎶 The Chuckle Brothers Sing Paul Weller — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 24, 2023

10.

@MooseAllain 🎶 it’s up to you (to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you) New York New York 🎶 Chuckle Brothers sing Sinatra — Paul Murphy (@algernonradish) April 24, 2023

11.

🎶You to me (to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you, to me, to you) are everything, the sweetest song that I can sing🎶 The Chuckle Brothers Sing The Real Thing — Pete Morgan (@MobyMooby) April 24, 2023

12.