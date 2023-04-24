The takedown of this bigoted troll who told a woman streamer her place was in the kitchen was simply perfect

Videos

Leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this, a bigoted troll who took time out from their busy schedule to say women’s place was in the kitchen.

And this streamer’s response just gets better and better.

Boom.

‘She waited her whole streaming career for this.’

the_stooge_nugget ‘Pro Gamer Move.’

Rat-Death ‘So… she’s in her place. ‘That shows them.’

TurboThrobber ‘She easily disarmed and quickly removed any power from the troll and took control. It’s clear who wears the trousers. Although, that term feels outdated now lol. ‘It did show them.’

Over_Perception1705

And it reminded BiteYouToDeath ‘of the guy with a fake fridge’.

Which guy with the fake fridge? This guy.

Source Reddit u/supermanistaken