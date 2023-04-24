This six-year-old’s cartwheel to first base sent her wildly viral

Entertainment

Over on Instagram, Sal DiGirolamo posted a clip of his six-year-old daughter Mattea, playing in the Tee Ball division of their local Little League. He wrote –

“There’s no cartwheels in baseball!!!!”

That’s how to get to first base in style.

Could the cartwheel be any more perfect 💜

Beth Lanai

There WILL BE cartwheels in baseball, thanks to this little lady. Cutest thing ever!! 😍

theeditorinchic

New rule: if you do a cartwheel and reach first base, you automatically skip to 2nd.

bry.paz

As well as featuring on ESPN’s SportsCenter and TV news across the US, Mattea’s cartwheel made it to Twitter.

Might be the biggest flex you'll ever see on a tee-ball field (via sal_digi / IG) pic.twitter.com/O3REMItEvd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2023

I have watched this 322 times today 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TdFQZyWTKH — Aneesa McMillan (@AneesaSM) April 20, 2023

This little girl must be protected at all costs. She is the future. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OWakbLNbiM — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 21, 2023

Now was that necessary? 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/KE5jk0BVPT — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 21, 2023

This is the best thing I am going to see today. https://t.co/2xT6UzO1KB — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 21, 2023

This is good advice, which we think Mattea is already living.

Believe in yourself and have fun competing pic.twitter.com/GrtJ6WQZ4H — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 19, 2023

