Celebrity

Right Said Fred were too sexy for the emergency alert test – 11 deeply dippy takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated April 24th, 2023

To the world of Right Said Fred – specifically, the band’s lead singer Richard Fairbrass – who is no stranger to a conspiracy theory or three as you’ll probably already be aware.

And it’s fair to say he wasn’t having any of the government’s emergency alert test. He really wasn’t having it at all.

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

Which has got us all worried because we didn’t turn our phone off or take the battery out, and we still didn’t get the bleedin’ alert.

Anyway, the tweet sparked plenty of emergency alerts of its own, as you might imagine, and these responses surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @RealFairbrass