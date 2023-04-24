Right Said Fred were too sexy for the emergency alert test – 11 deeply dippy takedowns

Celebrity

To the world of Right Said Fred – specifically, the band’s lead singer Richard Fairbrass – who is no stranger to a conspiracy theory or three as you’ll probably already be aware.

And it’s fair to say he wasn’t having any of the government’s emergency alert test. He really wasn’t having it at all.

SUNDAY APRIL THE 23RD, TURN OFF YOUR MOBILE & IF POSS REMOVE THE BATTERY. THE GOVT ‘ALERT’ IS I BELIEVE NOT TO BE TRUSTED. ITS INTENDED TO MAINTAIN A SENSE OF FEAR AND HARVEST YOUR INFO. @TheFreds @RishiSunak — Richard Fairbrass (@RealFairbrass) April 22, 2023

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

Which has got us all worried because we didn’t turn our phone off or take the battery out, and we still didn’t get the bleedin’ alert.

Anyway, the tweet sparked plenty of emergency alerts of its own, as you might imagine, and these responses surely said it best.

1.

I can just imagine you in the Second World War, “Ignore the air raid sirens. Churchill just wants to control you and the so-called “threat” from Germany is to keep you all in a state of fear” 🙄🤡 — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) April 23, 2023

2.

He says. On social media. Which harvests your info 🤣 https://t.co/Kb0KsmWkQE — Jonny G 🇺🇦 (@dontforgetchaos) April 23, 2023

3.

This is good & important advice. All followers of Mr Fairbrass should switch off their mobiles & laptops & all other communication devices, remove their power supplies, & not turn them back on again before the year 2030. https://t.co/Z1aNkEDeb3 — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) April 23, 2023

4.

Without a blue tick I can’t tell whether you’re a parody account or not. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 23, 2023

5.

You can tell if the government has hacked your phone, because they remove the function to take the caps lock off https://t.co/0Pt5Ymwqua — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) April 22, 2023

6.

Aye, because between your tax records, DVLA information, the electoral records, census details and medical history the government really need to send a fucking text message to harvest your data. https://t.co/VeCBxcf4aV — Jazzpaul82 (@jazzpaul82) April 23, 2023

7.

I'm too sexy for alerts https://t.co/NBzuq9UgFM — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 22, 2023

8.

Thank you so much…it’s terrifying to think I may receive a text message tomorrow — juan_maurez (@marajuanaman_) April 22, 2023

9.

Don’t forget to turn you phone off, take out the battery, set fire to it, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint and wait for all this to blow over. https://t.co/Uice3QGogd — Sheena (@sarky_sheena) April 23, 2023

10.

Fully agree.

Richard and all his supporters should turn off & dismantle all their devices and, because you can’t be too careful, NEVER turn them back on 👍 https://t.co/5smhlVz2wc — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) April 22, 2023

11.

To conclude …

Omg the replies to this are exactly why I love Twitter 🤩😆🤩 https://t.co/mTfy1bRnjZ — Annabel Giles 💙🇪🇺 (@Annabel_Giles) April 23, 2023

Source Twitter @RealFairbrass