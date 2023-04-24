When you run the entire London Marathon as Big Ben and this happens at the end

Sport

It was the London Marathon at the weekend and yet again we’ve missed our chance to compete.

The race sent this moment from a few years back viral again and it’s never less than a total pleasure, a runner dressed as Big Ben (okay then, the Elizabeth Tower if you insist) who completed the entire race only for this to happen.

Bong!

Here’s how BBC Sport reported the story, back in 2019.

A London Marathon runner dressed as Big Ben got stuck at the finish line after he tried to break a world record. Lukas Bates, from Maidstone, Kent, tried to get into the Guinness World Records Book for fastest marathon time dressed as a landmark. The current record stands at three hours, 34 minutes and 34 seconds. Mr Bates finished with a time of three hours and 54 minutes.

And here are just a few of the comments after the clip went viral again this weekend.

‘Clocks running a bit slow.’

OldGoldenDog ‘He ran the entire course clockwise.’

Now__Hiring ‘My guy with the bloody nipple though.’

matttrout ‘TFW your nips are bleeding but you still only hardly beat a guy cos playing as a fucking clock tower.’

N307H30N3 ‘What an Idiot. The guy in the end watches on his clock while Big Ben is right behind him.’

fainje

Source Reddit u/CyranoYoshi