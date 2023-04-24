News

The government’s emergency alert test was every bit as well-run as you’d expect – 31 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 24th, 2023

Sunday saw a national UK emergency alert system test at 3 pm …ish.

As far as we can tell, it didn’t set off a 5G response in the vaccinated and cause them to become zombies. In fact, it didn’t even reach everybody – and those who did hear the alarm didn’t necessarily get the message in a useful way.

It did, however, provide ample fodder for jokes, so we’ve gathered some of the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Article Pages: 1 2