The government’s emergency alert test was every bit as well-run as you’d expect – 31 favourite reactions

News

Sunday saw a national UK emergency alert system test at 3 pm …ish.

BREAKING: Millions of phones across the country have just received an emergency alert as the government tests the system for the first time. Watch the moment the alarm played out live on Sky Newshttps://t.co/dx7MPHVizx Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/q3Ie1dm3Q2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 23, 2023

As far as we can tell, it didn’t set off a 5G response in the vaccinated and cause them to become zombies. In fact, it didn’t even reach everybody – and those who did hear the alarm didn’t necessarily get the message in a useful way.

Hmmm. Not sure this would be helpful in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/AZhzoLpQeX — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) April 23, 2023

I was texting so got half a premature beep 😂 no notification or nothing. Would’ve 10/10 not known there was imminent danger if it wasn’t a test x — Jake Hagan (@JakeTHagan) April 23, 2023

It did, however, provide ample fodder for jokes, so we’ve gathered some of the best.

1.

Didn't realise the Government emergency alert at 3pm was going to be about the Spurs score. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 23, 2023

2.

BREAKING: Sheridan Smith is set to star in an itv drama based on the 3pm government emergency alert. she will be playing the alert. pic.twitter.com/BIAvQPqctY — (@SianThymes) April 23, 2023

3.

If your phone didn't get an emergency alert, does that mean you're immune to intercontinental ballistic missiles, or you need to get an upgrade? — THE SECRET TORY – KBE (@secrettory12) April 23, 2023

4.

If you didn’t get an alarm you’ve been drafted into the cyborg wars, sorry — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 23, 2023

5.

Still no emergency alert on my phone. Can't understand it. pic.twitter.com/2rx66HODnt — David KC (@DavidMuttering) April 23, 2023

6.

We now know there’s a two tier zombie alert system. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) April 23, 2023

7.

OMG RIGHT SAID FRED WAS RIGHT TURN OFF YOUR PHONES BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE I FEEL SICK AND WRONG SINCE THE BUZZER AND oh sorry it was just trapped wind — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 23, 2023

8.

DIDN'T GET THE EMERGENCY ALARM IM OFFICIALLY UNDER THE RADAR I CAN DO ANYTHING THE GOVERNMENT CAN'T TOUCH ME — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 23, 2023

9.

Great, first I didn't get an #emergencyalert and now my neighbours are banging about and there's some weird plants outside pic.twitter.com/2M2PGjZ1n8 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) April 23, 2023

10.

The emergency alert went off when I was in the pub and everyone was so listless and grey about it. Sorry, emergency alert, you're not exactly the new Beatles! — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 23, 2023

11.

I really hope we never get a proper one of these. Could do something similar to remind me when #MOTD starts early at 1020#SevereAlert pic.twitter.com/p527E6bkz0 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 23, 2023

12.

BREAKING: Meghan Markle ruins UK emergency test… pic.twitter.com/xTZqMsjqxh — T-Rexit! 🇪🇺 🐟 (@ItRecks) April 23, 2023

13.

excited for the DM stories about ‘emergency alert chaos’ which won’t even match the time people freaked out over KFC shortages — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 23, 2023

14.

My alarm test went off at 14.59, a whole minute earlier than we were told. So sorry to say I'm not sure the government will be able to roll this out to help everyone in the UK boil an egg perfectly at the same time. Total fail. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 23, 2023

15.

My dad’s #EmergencyAlert didn’t go off. This is probably because he’s one of the few ppl left in the world with a Blackberry phone & the government refuse to save anyone persisting with such ridiculous technology. It’s a tough stance but one I largely agree with. — Kate Lister (@k8_lister) April 23, 2023

16.