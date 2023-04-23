There are bad pitches – and then there’s this

Entertainment

This clip from a 2017 Boston Red Sox game has cropped up again, and it’s just too good to keep to ourselves.

Warning – it might give you a secondhand urge to cross your legs and say “Oof!”.

See! Definite oof, if ever we saw one.

The pitcher is Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre, who was called out to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the team’s first American League pennant win. The unfortunate cameraman on the other end of his pitch is Tony Capobianco of the Eagle Tribune.

These are just a few reactions from Redditors.

1.

2 balls and 1 strike.

K-E-I-V-E

2.

That organist coming through at end was👌🏽

BurritoCleanse

3.

Imagine getting drilled in the plums on national TV and then the commentator implying that your last name means “cock and balls”.

beefwich

4.

No matter how old I get, some poor schmoe getting rocked in the jewels will always make me smile and laugh.

King_Mandu

5.

The crowd goes nuts!

AggressiveSpite1905

6.

Hit ‘em right in his red sox.

CheezDanAnusSmell

7.

Ouch town, population you bro!

Airvac19

8.

I don’t want to blame the victim, but… don’t stand there. 🤷‍♂️

Umbrella_Viking

Here’s a better look at Tony Capobianco’s point of view

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

MarketingManiac208 noticed something.

He got the shot. Twice.

Perhaps Jordan had been taking lessons from 50 Cent.

