This skier falling into a crevasse is the most terrifying 22 seconds you’ll watch this week

Videos

Our experience of skiing stretches to a couple of visits to a dry ski slope back in the day, neither of which ends well.

So when we think about going skiing we tend to think, not only of the butt-clenching expense involved, but all the awful things that could possibly happen to you.

But we never imagined something quite so awful as this, a 22-second video of a French skier who tumbled into a massive crevasse, the entire thing caught on their helmet camera.

And just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again on Reddit.

Absolutely incredible stuff.

The terrifying footage was released by ski group Les Powtos and happened at La Grave glacier in France last year, but was only recently shared to social media.

According to the group, the skier used pickaxes and crampons to climb out – he was well prepared and had them in his back pack – while his friends also sent a rope down. What a trip.

And here are a few of the many comments it prompted on Facebook.

‘Where is this? So I can never ski there.’

Da_Spooky_Ghost ‘I believe it’s outside.’

thatsalovelyusername ‘The French he spoke: “Oh le con!” means “I’m an idiot”.’

Nugget_MacChicken ‘Imagine almost f-cking dying and then positing it on Instagram with ice cube emojis and “surprise!”

Secret_Games ‘If you listen closely you can hear the sound of his ass cheeks clenching so hard they created a space of negative pressure that allowed him to suction cup himself onto the wall, thus saving his life. ‘Crazy how natural instinct still kicks in when we need it.’

towerVP ‘This is one of those “Survived the initial fall. But… now you have two problems.”

penkster

‘Oh lovely something new to have nightmares about.’

Mr_Notacop

In three words …

‘Well that’s terrifying.’

Savageparrot81

Lots more ski stuff at Los Powtos on Instagram here! Hopefully not all quite so dramatic.

Source Reddit u/Nugget_MacChicken Instagram Les Powtos