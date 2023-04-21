Politics

This magnificent takedown of Nigel Farage is childish but so very funny

John Plunkett. Updated April 21st, 2023

Well here’s 17 seconds to make your day better, a magnificently childish but fabulously funny encounter with Nigel Farage which, it’s fair to say, didn’t end entirely the way he expected.

@theiconicqueer Come on snowflake, relax 👀 ❄️ #fyp #nigelfarage #420 #politics #scotland #aberdeen #london #easyjet #cameo #freedomofspeech #UKIP #UK ♬ original sound – Iconic Queer

Just in case that’s tricky to see …

Bravo, sir!

Source TikTok @theiconicqueer Twitter @OliProbertHill