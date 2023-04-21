James Blunt had the best response of all the celebrities who lost their Twitter blue tick

Celebrity

You don’t have to be on Twitter to know that Elon Musk has been busy stripping ‘legacy’ blue ticks from verified accounts, from the Pope to Ant and Dec and everyone in between.

The blue tick used to be a helpful indicator to show that people are who they say they are, but now the only thing it proves is that you’re prepared to pay £11 a month for a Twitter Blue subscription (and whatever benefits that might bring).

Many celebrities had lots of funny things to say when their blue tick disappeared …

I lost my blue tick but your rocket blew up so who’s the real loser — Greg James (@gregjames) April 20, 2023

Elon took my blue check away! I’m unverified! After all these years and thousands of tweets and free content, this worm has the nerve to de-certify me! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 20, 2023

No longer verified?

Excellent. Bum. Tit. Willy. Willy. Wank. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) April 20, 2023

AhHHHHHH! My Blue Tick!!!! AAAAARGHHH! OWWWWW! OWWWWW! — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) April 20, 2023

The Lost Tick Farewell tick, I am deflated,

And must go unvalidated,

On the scrapheap now, a dud,

But ticks are known to suck the blood,

To be a somebody is nice,

But eight quid is too high a price. — Pam Ayres MBE (@PamAyres) April 21, 2023

It’s all ticking off! — antanddec (@antanddec) April 20, 2023

… but the best response went to the master of all things Twitter, James Blunt.

This has always been a parody account. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 21, 2023

Boom!

Nobody can laugh with James Blunt as James Blunt himself. I love you! — Orvaline🪬 (@MartensEveline) April 21, 2023

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt