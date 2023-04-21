Celebrity

James Blunt had the best response of all the celebrities who lost their Twitter blue tick

John Plunkett. Updated April 21st, 2023

You don’t have to be on Twitter to know that Elon Musk has been busy stripping ‘legacy’ blue ticks from verified accounts, from the Pope to Ant and Dec and everyone in between.

The blue tick used to be a helpful indicator to show that people are who they say they are, but now the only thing it proves is that you’re prepared to pay £11 a month for a Twitter Blue subscription (and whatever benefits that might bring).

Many celebrities had lots of funny things to say when their blue tick disappeared …

… but the best response went to the master of all things Twitter, James Blunt.

Boom!

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt