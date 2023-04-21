Watch as this gun stan’s wild theory about ‘woke’ kids identifying as cats and dogs falls apart

Entertainment

Jason Selvig of political comedy duo The Good Liars speaks to gun-loving supporters of Trump so we don’t have to – and for that we are truly grateful.

He asked this man about mass shootings in the US and what might be behind them.

“In Illinois, oh yeah, it’s going on. They put litter boxes out for them in the schools.” “I think that that’s not true, actually.” “Honestly. You just look it up.”

via Gfycat

TikTok users had some thoughts.

Every kid has a phone with a camera on it…where are all the pictures of this?

Ben Upinya

By ‘look it up’ they mean ‘look at this meme I saw on Facebook’.

rachelkirby0608

The ‘JUST BELIEVE ME!’ crowd is so interesting.

Danbarot

They tell you to check facts but they don’t bother checking facts for themselves.

Jason Morini541

The way he got excited when he started reading about the cats, all the way up till the end…😂

DlynnFann

Why are they always telling us to “wake up, sheeple!”, but then get upset when we’re woke? 🫠

wiggle.waggle

As an Illinoisan, WHAT? 😂

Little•Miss•Scare•All

“Look it up! It’s true!” *looks it up and says it’s false “I don’t care what it says, I heard it was true” 🤦🏻‍♂️

Nathan Willyerd

He hears what’s going on in schools but he must remain 500 feet from said schools.

Commo Vet

He hasn’t known anyone that went to school ever. Including himself.

D.P.

A TikTok user with the succinct name of ‘.’ added this comment –

The guy’s shirt says it all.

That’s well-known gun lobbyist, Trump fan and Covid denier, Ted Nugent – in case you were wondering.

It’s not the first time a conspiracy theorist has fallen foul of The Good Liars’ ability to use a smartphone.

Don’t forget to give them a follow on TikTok or Twitter.

READ MORE

You can see the moment this pro-lifer’s brain flips at a question from The Good Liars

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab