Dominic Raab’s resignation letter is uncannily like what a bully would say – only 23 responses you need

Poke Staff. Updated April 21st, 2023

Dominic Raab has (finally) resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister after an inquiry into multiple allegations of bullying.

Raab’s fate has been hanging in the balance for the 24 hours prime minister Rishi Sunak has been reading the report. But rather than sacking his close ally, Sunak waited for Raab to resign instead.

And Raab’s resignation letter appears to underline so much of what Raab’s critics had alleged about his bullying behaviour.

Raab said the two findings in the inquiry which went against him were ‘flawed’ and ‘set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government’.

Not only that, ‘in setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent’.

Here’s the letter in full.

And these 23 responses surely say it best.

