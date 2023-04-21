Dominic Raab’s resignation letter is uncannily like what a bully would say – only 23 responses you need

News

Dominic Raab has (finally) resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister after an inquiry into multiple allegations of bullying.

Raab’s fate has been hanging in the balance for the 24 hours prime minister Rishi Sunak has been reading the report. But rather than sacking his close ally, Sunak waited for Raab to resign instead.

And Raab’s resignation letter appears to underline so much of what Raab’s critics had alleged about his bullying behaviour.

Raab said the two findings in the inquiry which went against him were ‘flawed’ and ‘set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government’.

Not only that, ‘in setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent’.

Here’s the letter in full.

And these 23 responses surely say it best.

1.

'they set the threshold for bullying too low 😥' is quite the defence https://t.co/9zGPXF9Sa6 — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) April 21, 2023

2.

THIS IS DISGUSTING YOU CAN’T EVEN BULLY PEOPLE WITHOUT BEING ACCUSED OF BULLYING NO MORE BRITAIN HAS GONE TO THE DOGS — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) April 21, 2023

3.

Bully says bullying should be OK in bullying letter. https://t.co/Am0JuFnMZD — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 21, 2023

4.

Your remorseless victim-blaming statement simply reinforces the point that you should never be in a position of authority, let alone government, ever again. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 21, 2023

5.

Absolutely remarkable how they’ve set suddenly set such a “low threshold for bullying” and yet, somehow, it’s never happened before. Only to Dominic Raab, and only now. Just so unlucky. You really feel for the guy. https://t.co/tCRpIGohKA — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 21, 2023

6.

Even your letter is veiled bullying. — The_Huck #KS4PM 🌹 #GeneralElectionNOW (@Thehuck_59) April 21, 2023

7.

Dominic Raab, his resignation letter.

The bully, and as with all bullies, defends, denies…. They are all cowards in the end 😡 pic.twitter.com/vHDaBqAWqa — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 21, 2023

8.

“BUt I oNLy Did goOd BuLLying…”

Your general incompetence should have been enough anyway though, shouldn’t it? — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) April 21, 2023

9.

Elvis died on his shitter and had a more dignified exit than this. https://t.co/uqY46RXJZf — Ioan Cena (@WelshDalaiLama) April 21, 2023

10.

Gripper Stebson apologises for the "pace, standards and challenge" he brought to demanding his classmates' dinner money. — @[email protected] (@mrchrisaddison) April 21, 2023

11.

2023’s award for best non-apology apology surely in the bag here. pic.twitter.com/Pj7gK073gz — Public Sector Lawyer (@inkspringed) April 21, 2023

12.