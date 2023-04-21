This cat’s super stealth mode is very funny and totally adorable

Animals

Winner of ‘awwwww!’ video of the week is surely this, a clip of a cat going into super stealth mode which is very funny and totally adorable.

It was shared by baroqueen1755 over on Reddit and you might spend a better 26 seconds today, but we doubt it.

Awww!

‘If they go slow enough they become invisible.’

Qui_te ‘I swear that’s his thought process.’

baroqueen1755 ‘And he is correct right? Right!?’

DeadBySwarmOfKittens ‘Frequently it takes 5 or 6 tries, each one in progressively slower motion than the last. He’s a tenacious one and always wears me down eventually.’

baroqueen1755 ‘A wizard is neither slow nor fast he arrives precisely when he means to.’

Source Reddit u/baroqueen1755