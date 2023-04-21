Twitter

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated April 21st, 2023

At the risk of interrupting your enjoyment of seeing Dominic Raab get some small measure of comeuppance, we’ve collected some great tweets from the past week that we think you might like.

If you do, perhaps you could retweet your favourites or follow the funny tweeters who wrote them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2