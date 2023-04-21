25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

At the risk of interrupting your enjoyment of seeing Dominic Raab get some small measure of comeuppance, we’ve collected some great tweets from the past week that we think you might like.

If you do, perhaps you could retweet your favourites or follow the funny tweeters who wrote them.

1.

The film 127 hours is based on the true story of when my parents were discussing garden furniture with their friends and so I cut my arm off — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) April 14, 2023

2.

this is the best headline ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/kDEdxnCSDa — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) April 15, 2023

3.

🚨 URGENT 🚨 has anyone in London lost their open tupperware full if beans? Because I have found your open tupperware full of beans. pic.twitter.com/eROGUtuq2O — 🗡️Jess🗡️ (@doctorbees) April 15, 2023

4.

This stressed me out as a kid. Why didn’t this fucking idiot build a door on the side? pic.twitter.com/XHI5GamDCP — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) April 14, 2023

5.

My rewrite of Madonna's "Vogue" isn't going too well pic.twitter.com/I8lkoFNFM9 — Tara: Demon to some Angel to others 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇸🇮🇪 (@TheBluestStar) April 14, 2023

6.

I’ve been hated on so much on twitter that I thought dm’s of ‘boil ginger’ were hate mail instead of telling me how to overcome my cold — Patsy Stevenson (@PatsyeStevenson) April 15, 2023

7.

this was my favourite work at a Magritte exhibition pic.twitter.com/QaVjnHd77w — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 16, 2023

8.

Jesus Christ, it’s not even 7pm Ken, and look at the state of you pic.twitter.com/NLpqhX7HSU — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) April 20, 2023

9.

Kids today don’t know how easy they have it. When I was younger I had to walk 9 feet through shag carpet to change the tv channel. — Mermaid In A Wineglass (@mermaidsluvwine) April 15, 2023

10.

[first day as a botany professor] me: who can tell me why plants release pollen in the spring? student: to reproduce? me: wrong. it's to torture me specifically — the hype (@TheHyyyype) April 15, 2023

11.

12.