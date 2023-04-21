‘What was your biggest Twitter controversy?’ 19 shockers

Round Ups

We’ve all seen Twitter controversy in our time, such as the banning of Donald Trump and, indeed, the reinstatement of Donald Trump. But some have been on the receiving end of Twitter grief, and @poepilled was interested in that.

what was your biggest twitter controversy? — poe (@poepilled) April 15, 2023

mine is having pretty friends — poe (@poepilled) April 16, 2023

everything else is made up lore by asocial weirdos to explain why i have pretty friends — poe (@poepilled) April 16, 2023

You should read the replies and quotes, but for now – here are some favourites.

1.

people were ready to slit my throat for this one https://t.co/f1zC04t8nP pic.twitter.com/LbYXccNh4s — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) April 16, 2023

2.

3.

i tweeted this, took a nap, and woke up to death threats lol https://t.co/IUGnm1hqNW pic.twitter.com/VW4FTYcEIl — Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) April 16, 2023

4.

it's a tough decision, but this won out because star wars bros are still messaging me in a rage about it over a year later https://t.co/zV4oZrmA7g pic.twitter.com/8mgOsC7pxv — Oliver Darkshire (@deathbybadger) April 16, 2023

5.

when I tried to gaslight locals that I thought cilla black was alive and on the masked singer https://t.co/b6T333t23G pic.twitter.com/Ubix22cdkp — (@SianThymes) April 18, 2023

6.

Everybody suddenly had a lot to say about diurnal owls https://t.co/lJn9fhNZ7I pic.twitter.com/BT1JFeFS3t — Iris✨ (@Jest_Iris) April 17, 2023

7.

Two ballooning bros started arguing about the reality of this situation, resulting in one of them getting banned from the website. Peak twitter https://t.co/ZCdwqNBtWo pic.twitter.com/jhuZe11AYM — Pessimus Prime respawn edition (@_pessimusprime) April 17, 2023

8.

9.

when i tweeted this and an angry guy DMed me because he’d just named his newborn son chet https://t.co/N1CIoznJyo pic.twitter.com/bJhsLF13wb — daisy bard (@DaisyBard) April 17, 2023

10.